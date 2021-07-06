THE LATEST on Geelong spearhead Jeremy Cameron, Carlton star Patrick Cripps, Giants skipper Stephen Coniglio, Crows veteran Taylor Walker and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 16.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Brown Achilles Test Matt Crouch Groin 4 weeks Mitch Hinge Shoulder Season Wayne Milera Knee Season Daniel Talia Foot TBC Taylor Walker Neck Test Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

All eyes are on Walker during the week after his nasty neck injury against the Lions. The six-day turnaround before playing Essendon on Friday night won't help him, but the veteran forward told Triple M in Adelaide on Tuesday he was improving and hopeful of playing. Brown suffered soreness against Brisbane and will be monitored through the week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harris Andrews Knee Test Noah Answerth Groin TBC Nakia Cockatoo Hamstring Test Cam Ellis-Yolmen Achilles Test Darcy Gardiner Shoulder 6-7 weeks Ryan Lester Hamstring Test James Madden Hand Test Lachie Neale Calf Test Harry Sharp Ankle 6-8 weeks Ely Smith Ankle Test Cam Rayner Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

There should be plenty of reinforcements back for the Lions this week with Neale and Lester both expected to be available. Andrews suffered his knee scare just before half-time in the win over the Crows and has been cleared of structural damage but will still need to get through Thursday's main training, while Madden is also a chance of returning after missing just one game with a broken hand. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Knee 4-6 weeks Patrick Cripps Foot Test David Cuningham Knee Season Charlie Curnow Knee 2-4 weeks Sam Docherty Ankle 5-7 weeks Zac Fisher Ankle Test Michael Gibbons Hamstring 5-7 weeks Caleb Marchbank Knee Season Oscar McDonald Back 1-2 weeks Mitch McGovern Hamstring 1-2 weeks Alex Mirkov Knee 1-2 weeks Marc Murphy Calf 1 week Sam Philp Groin Season Marc Pittonet Ankle 5-7 weeks Will Setterfield Hand Test Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

The Blues are sweating on the fitness of Cripps, who is sore but has no structural damage to his injured foot. Fisher and Setterfield should return this week, while Zac Williams is also available having served a one-match suspension. Curnow could make his long-awaited return via the VFL as early as next week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Shoulder Season Tyler Brown Shoulder Season Josh Daicos Finger 6 weeks Jeremy Howe Hamstring 1-2 weeks Ash Johnson Finger 2 weeks Beau McCreery Hamstring 6 weeks Reef McInnes Ankle Test Darcy Moore Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Daicos sustained finger injury late in the loss to St Kilda with scans revealing numerous fractures that require surgery. Howe is closing in on a return and is expected to progress to main training in coming days. Johnson will begin ball work this week after his own finger injury, while McCreery has slowly returned to running as he races the clock to return this year. McInnes could be back via the VFL as soon as this week pending training. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Knee Indefinite Cody Brand Hand 1-2 weeks Jye Caldwell Hamstring 5-7 weeks Aaron Francis Mental health TBC Michael Hurley Hip Season Andrew McGrath Knee 5-6 weeks Irving Mosquito Knee Indefinite Andrew Phillips Hamstring 1-2 weeks Dylan Shiel Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

The Bombers are taking a cautious approach with Shiel, who has been getting closer to a return from his knee injury, while it is unclear when Francis will be deemed ready for senior action after taking time away from the club to deal with a mental health issue. McGrath is making steady progress in his recovery from his knee injury but it's unclear if he will be back by the end of the season. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Shoulder Season Brennan Cox Hamstring Season Michael Frederick Ankle 5-6 weeks Joel Hamling Ankle Season Stephen Hill Hamstring Test Sam Sturt Knee Season Matt Taberner Calf 2-3 weeks Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Hamling underwent surgery in Melbourne this week on his troublesome ankle and will not return this season, managing just one game for the year after his 2020 campaign was wiped out. Fyfe pulled up sore after his return from a dislocated shoulder but appears likely to play his 200th match this weekend. The club expects his shoulder will need to be managed through the rest of the season. Hill could return through the WAFL this week after a long battle with soft-tissue problems. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jeremy Cameron Hamstring 4-6 weeks Jordan Clark Shoulder Test Mitch Duncan Knee 6-8 weeks Nathan Kreuger Back Test Mark O'Connor Hamstring Test Sam Simpson Quad Test Cooper Stephens Ankle Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Scans revealed Cameron had suffered his third right hamstring strain of the year in the win over Essendon. The spearhead felt tightness in his hamstrings pre-match before the decision was made he would play, only to be subbed out during the second quarter complaining of an injury to his right side. He missed five matches after his second setback in March with a similar timeline expected. O'Connor missed with hamstring tightness but is a near certain starter, while Shaun Higgins and Esava Ratugolea will be available after being managed. Clark has made a quicker-than-expected recovery and is in line to play VFL this week, while Simpson and Kreuger will need to pass training in order to put their hands up for selection. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Anderson Hand TBC Connor Budarick Knee Season Josh Corbett Concussion 1 week Matt Conroy Knee Season Jordan Murdoc Calf Test Rhys Nicholls Back Indefinite Rory Thompson Knee Season Lachie Weller Hamstring Test Jarrod Witts Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Corbett will miss with concussion, but ruckman Zac Smith is back after sitting out the win over Richmond with the same problem. Weller has missed two matches with his hamstring injury, but is expected to get through training and be available to play Greater Western Sydney on Sunday. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buckley Knee Season Tom Hutchesson Calf Test Lachlan Keeffe Knee Season Braydon Preuss Pectoral 8-12 weeks Nick Shipley Concussion Test Conor Stone Hamstring TBC Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Sam Taylor is available for selection after recovering from a syndesmosis injury suffered in round 10. The Giants have been cautious with the key defender and held him back even though he was close to playing last week. After playing every game in a breakout season, Buckley tore his ACL and medial ligament early in the game against Melbourne and will be sidelined for the rest of the season. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Day Ankle TBC Denver Grainger-Barras Concussion Test Jack Gunston Back TBC Jarman Impey Ankle Season Mitch Lewis Concussion Test Harry Morrison Hamstring 3 weeks James Sicily Knee Indefinite Chad Wingard Hamstring TBC Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Classy young defender Day looks set for a stint on the sidelines after his previously injured ankle flared up, but Lewis is finally set for a return after a month out with concussion. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mitch Brown Heel 1-2 weeks Marty Hore Knee Season Nathan Jones Calf 1-2 weeks Bailey Laurie Shoulder 4-5 weeks Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Adam Tomlinson Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

The Demons will be without veteran Jones for this week's clash with the Power, while youngster Laurie has suffered a shoulder setback and will miss the next month. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aidan Bonar Ankle 2-4 weeks Charlie Comben Leg 2-4 weeks Aidan Corr Toe Indefinite Taylor Garner Ankle Test Matt McGuinness Foot TBC Flynn Perez Knee Season Phoenix Spicer Hamstring Test Dom Tyson Calf 1-2 weeks Will Walker Thumb Test Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are hopeful of regaining Garner this week. He would join Jed Anderson (ankle) and Jared Polec (hamstring), who have both made their return via the VFL in recent weeks. Spicer and Will Walker could both return through the reserves, while Tyson is also edging closer. However, McGuinness has suffered another setback to his injured foot. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Burgoyne Hamstring Season Orazio Fantasia Knee 3-4 weeks Kane Farrell Knee Season Tyson Goldsack Ankle Test Lachie Jones Hamstring 2-3 weeks Robbie Gray Knee 5-6 weeks Tom Rockliff DVT TBC Taj Schofield Hamstring TBC Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Farrell will have surgery this week after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against Hawthorn. Fantasia remains weeks away from a return, with his recovery from a recent arthroscopy progressing slower than expected. Goldsack rolled his ankle in the SAFL. Wingman Xavier Duursma comes off the injury list and will return in the SANFL after recovering from knee surgery. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Balta Syndesmosis Indefinite Nathan Broad Syndesmosis Indefinite Callum Coleman-Jones Calf 1-2 weeks Shane Edwards Ankle Test Bachar Houli Syndesmosis 4-6 weeks Kane Lambert Hip/calf 1-2 weeks Toby Nankervis Knee Test Dion Prestia Hamstring 1-2 weeks Ivan Soldo Knee Indefinite Nick Vlastuin Knee Test Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Nankervis looms as a huge inclusion for the Tigers' match against Collingwood and Brodie Grundy, just needing to get through training this week. Vlastuin has minor MCL damage after a knock to his knee, but is still a chance to play, as is Edwards. Injury-prone pair Prestia and Lambert are set to resume running this week, while Houli's syndesmosis injury requires surgery, but isn't as severe those of Balta and Broad. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bytel Concussion TBC Jake Carlisle Back Season Hunter Clark Jaw 5-7 weeks Nick Coffield Hamstring 3-5 weeks James Frawley Calf Test Jarryn Geary Shoulder 8-10 weeks Jade Gresham Achilles Season Dan Hannebery Calf TBC Zak Jones Quad Test Shaun McKernan Toe Test Ben Paton Broken leg Season Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Provided he gets through training this week, Jones will be available for selection this weekend with a decision to be made on whether it's at VFL or AFL level. McKernan and Frawley are likely to be tests this week. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Braeden Campbell Shin 1 week Lewis Melican Achilles 2-3 weeks Sam Naismith ACL Indefinite Sam Reid Calf Test Chad Warner Shin 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

The Swans don't have any fresh injury concerns and now have Reid close to a return from a torn calf sustained against Gold Coast in round six. James Rowbottom was the medical sub last week to give him an opportunity to rest some general soreness he has been carrying for a few weeks, but is again available for selection. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jarrod Cameron Ankle TBC Will Collins Hamstring 1-2 weeks Andrew Gaff Thumb TBC Jamaine Jones Foot TBC Jack Redden Knee TBC Willie Rioli Suspension August 20 Daniel Venables Concussion TBC Isiah Winder Knee Test Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Gaff was a late withdrawal against Sydney with a thumb issue that was causing the wingman pain. The issue is expected to improve this week but he is no guarantee to face the Kangaroos on Monday night. Jones sprained his ankle and will need to be assessed. The Eagles are yet to reveal the extent of the knee issue that forced Redden to be substituted out of Sunday's loss to the Swans. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Dunkley Shoulder 1-2 weeks Ryan Gardner Shoulder TBC Stefan Martin AC joint 2-3 weeks Aaron Naughton Concussion TBC Lin Jong Hamstring 3 weeks Adam Treloar Ankle 4-6 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Knee 2-3 weeks Easton Wood Ankle 2-3 weeks Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Naughton's concussion against North Melbourne on Sunday will see him sit out this week's clash with Sydney under the AFL's protocols. Martin has had a setback with his AC joint so is a couple of weeks away, while Dunkley is closing in on a return. Treloar's injury has taken more time, however, the Dogs unsure when he will be back this season as his syndesmosis concern heals slowly. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list