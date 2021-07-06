THE LATEST on Geelong spearhead Jeremy Cameron, Carlton star Patrick Cripps, Giants skipper Stephen Coniglio, Crows veteran Taylor Walker and more.
Check out your club's injury updates below after round 16.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Brown
|Achilles
|Test
|Matt Crouch
|Groin
|4 weeks
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|Season
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Daniel Talia
|Foot
|TBC
|Taylor Walker
|Neck
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, July 6
Early prognosis
All eyes are on Walker during the week after his nasty neck injury against the Lions. The six-day turnaround before playing Essendon on Friday night won't help him, but the veteran forward told Triple M in Adelaide on Tuesday he was improving and hopeful of playing. Brown suffered soreness against Brisbane and will be monitored through the week. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harris Andrews
|Knee
|Test
|Noah Answerth
|Groin
|TBC
|Nakia Cockatoo
|Hamstring
|Test
|Cam Ellis-Yolmen
|Achilles
|Test
|Darcy Gardiner
|Shoulder
|6-7 weeks
|Ryan Lester
|Hamstring
|Test
|James Madden
|Hand
|Test
|Lachie Neale
|Calf
|Test
|Harry Sharp
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Ely Smith
|Ankle
|Test
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, July 6
Early prognosis
There should be plenty of reinforcements back for the Lions this week with Neale and Lester both expected to be available. Andrews suffered his knee scare just before half-time in the win over the Crows and has been cleared of structural damage but will still need to get through Thursday's main training, while Madden is also a chance of returning after missing just one game with a broken hand. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Boyd
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Patrick Cripps
|Foot
|Test
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|Season
|Charlie Curnow
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Sam Docherty
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Zac Fisher
|Ankle
|Test
|Michael Gibbons
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Alex Mirkov
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Marc Murphy
|Calf
|1 week
|Sam Philp
|Groin
|Season
|Marc Pittonet
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Hand
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, July 6
Early prognosis
The Blues are sweating on the fitness of Cripps, who is sore but has no structural damage to his injured foot. Fisher and Setterfield should return this week, while Zac Williams is also available having served a one-match suspension. Curnow could make his long-awaited return via the VFL as early as next week. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tyler Brown
|Shoulder
|Season
|Josh Daicos
|Finger
|6 weeks
|Jeremy Howe
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Ash Johnson
|Finger
|2 weeks
|Beau McCreery
|Hamstring
|6 weeks
|Reef McInnes
|Ankle
|Test
|Darcy Moore
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, July 6
Early prognosis
Daicos sustained finger injury late in the loss to St Kilda with scans revealing numerous fractures that require surgery. Howe is closing in on a return and is expected to progress to main training in coming days. Johnson will begin ball work this week after his own finger injury, while McCreery has slowly returned to running as he races the clock to return this year. McInnes could be back via the VFL as soon as this week pending training. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Cody Brand
|Hand
|1-2 weeks
|Jye Caldwell
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Aaron Francis
|Mental health
|TBC
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Season
|Andrew McGrath
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Andrew Phillips
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Dylan Shiel
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, July 6
Early prognosis
The Bombers are taking a cautious approach with Shiel, who has been getting closer to a return from his knee injury, while it is unclear when Francis will be deemed ready for senior action after taking time away from the club to deal with a mental health issue. McGrath is making steady progress in his recovery from his knee injury but it's unclear if he will be back by the end of the season. - Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Heath Chapman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|Season
|Michael Frederick
|Ankle
|5-6 weeks
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|Season
|Stephen Hill
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Taberner
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, July 6
Early prognosis
Hamling underwent surgery in Melbourne this week on his troublesome ankle and will not return this season, managing just one game for the year after his 2020 campaign was wiped out. Fyfe pulled up sore after his return from a dislocated shoulder but appears likely to play his 200th match this weekend. The club expects his shoulder will need to be managed through the rest of the season. Hill could return through the WAFL this week after a long battle with soft-tissue problems. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jeremy Cameron
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Jordan Clark
|Shoulder
|Test
|Mitch Duncan
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Back
|Test
|Mark O'Connor
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Simpson
|Quad
|Test
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, July 6
Early prognosis
Scans revealed Cameron had suffered his third right hamstring strain of the year in the win over Essendon. The spearhead felt tightness in his hamstrings pre-match before the decision was made he would play, only to be subbed out during the second quarter complaining of an injury to his right side. He missed five matches after his second setback in March with a similar timeline expected. O'Connor missed with hamstring tightness but is a near certain starter, while Shaun Higgins and Esava Ratugolea will be available after being managed. Clark has made a quicker-than-expected recovery and is in line to play VFL this week, while Simpson and Kreuger will need to pass training in order to put their hands up for selection. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Anderson
|Hand
|TBC
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Corbett
|Concussion
|1 week
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Jordan Murdoc
|Calf
|Test
|Rhys Nicholls
|Back
|Indefinite
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Weller
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jarrod Witts
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, July 6
Early prognosis
Corbett will miss with concussion, but ruckman Zac Smith is back after sitting out the win over Richmond with the same problem. Weller has missed two matches with his hamstring injury, but is expected to get through training and be available to play Greater Western Sydney on Sunday. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Hutchesson
|Calf
|Test
|Lachlan Keeffe
|Knee
|Season
|Braydon Preuss
|Pectoral
|8-12 weeks
|Nick Shipley
|Concussion
|Test
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, July 6
Early prognosis
Sam Taylor is available for selection after recovering from a syndesmosis injury suffered in round 10. The Giants have been cautious with the key defender and held him back even though he was close to playing last week. After playing every game in a breakout season, Buckley tore his ACL and medial ligament early in the game against Melbourne and will be sidelined for the rest of the season. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Day
|Ankle
|TBC
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Concussion
|Test
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|TBC
|Jarman Impey
|Ankle
|Season
|Mitch Lewis
|Concussion
|Test
|Harry Morrison
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Chad Wingard
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, July 6
Early prognosis
Classy young defender Day looks set for a stint on the sidelines after his previously injured ankle flared up, but Lewis is finally set for a return after a month out with concussion. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mitch Brown
|Heel
|1-2 weeks
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Nathan Jones
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Bailey Laurie
|Shoulder
|4-5 weeks
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Tomlinson
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, July 6
Early prognosis
The Demons will be without veteran Jones for this week's clash with the Power, while youngster Laurie has suffered a shoulder setback and will miss the next month. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aidan Bonar
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|2-4 weeks
|Aidan Corr
|Toe
|Indefinite
|Taylor Garner
|Ankle
|Test
|Matt McGuinness
|Foot
|TBC
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Phoenix Spicer
|Hamstring
|Test
|Dom Tyson
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Will Walker
|Thumb
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, July 6
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos are hopeful of regaining Garner this week. He would join Jed Anderson (ankle) and Jared Polec (hamstring), who have both made their return via the VFL in recent weeks. Spicer and Will Walker could both return through the reserves, while Tyson is also edging closer. However, McGuinness has suffered another setback to his injured foot. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Burgoyne
|Hamstring
|Season
|Orazio Fantasia
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Kane Farrell
|Knee
|Season
|Tyson Goldsack
|Ankle
|Test
|Lachie Jones
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Robbie Gray
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Tom Rockliff
|DVT
|TBC
|Taj Schofield
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, July 6
Early prognosis
Farrell will have surgery this week after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against Hawthorn. Fantasia remains weeks away from a return, with his recovery from a recent arthroscopy progressing slower than expected. Goldsack rolled his ankle in the SAFL. Wingman Xavier Duursma comes off the injury list and will return in the SANFL after recovering from knee surgery. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Balta
|Syndesmosis
|Indefinite
|Nathan Broad
|Syndesmosis
|Indefinite
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Shane Edwards
|Ankle
|Test
|Bachar Houli
|Syndesmosis
|4-6 weeks
|Kane Lambert
|Hip/calf
|1-2 weeks
|Toby Nankervis
|Knee
|Test
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Nick Vlastuin
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, July 6
Early prognosis
Nankervis looms as a huge inclusion for the Tigers' match against Collingwood and Brodie Grundy, just needing to get through training this week. Vlastuin has minor MCL damage after a knock to his knee, but is still a chance to play, as is Edwards. Injury-prone pair Prestia and Lambert are set to resume running this week, while Houli's syndesmosis injury requires surgery, but isn't as severe those of Balta and Broad. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bytel
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jake Carlisle
|Back
|Season
|Hunter Clark
|Jaw
|5-7 weeks
|Nick Coffield
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|James Frawley
|Calf
|Test
|Jarryn Geary
|Shoulder
|8-10 weeks
|Jade Gresham
|Achilles
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|TBC
|Zak Jones
|Quad
|Test
|Shaun McKernan
|Toe
|Test
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, July 6
Early prognosis
Provided he gets through training this week, Jones will be available for selection this weekend with a decision to be made on whether it's at VFL or AFL level. McKernan and Frawley are likely to be tests this week. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Braeden Campbell
|Shin
|1 week
|Lewis Melican
|Achilles
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Indefinite
|Sam Reid
|Calf
|Test
|Chad Warner
|Shin
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, July 6
Early prognosis
The Swans don't have any fresh injury concerns and now have Reid close to a return from a torn calf sustained against Gold Coast in round six. James Rowbottom was the medical sub last week to give him an opportunity to rest some general soreness he has been carrying for a few weeks, but is again available for selection. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jarrod Cameron
|Ankle
|TBC
|Will Collins
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Andrew Gaff
|Thumb
|TBC
|Jamaine Jones
|Foot
|TBC
|Jack Redden
|Knee
|TBC
|Willie Rioli
|Suspension
|August 20
|Daniel Venables
|Concussion
|TBC
|Isiah Winder
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, July 6
Early prognosis
Gaff was a late withdrawal against Sydney with a thumb issue that was causing the wingman pain. The issue is expected to improve this week but he is no guarantee to face the Kangaroos on Monday night. Jones sprained his ankle and will need to be assessed. The Eagles are yet to reveal the extent of the knee issue that forced Redden to be substituted out of Sunday's loss to the Swans. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Dunkley
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Ryan Gardner
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Stefan Martin
|AC joint
|2-3 weeks
|Aaron Naughton
|Concussion
|TBC
|Lin Jong
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Adam Treloar
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Easton Wood
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, July 6
Early prognosis
Naughton's concussion against North Melbourne on Sunday will see him sit out this week's clash with Sydney under the AFL's protocols. Martin has had a setback with his AC joint so is a couple of weeks away, while Dunkley is closing in on a return. Treloar's injury has taken more time, however, the Dogs unsure when he will be back this season as his syndesmosis concern heals slowly. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list