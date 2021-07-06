BROUGHT TO YOU BYMETLIFE

THE LATEST on Geelong spearhead Jeremy Cameron, Carlton star Patrick Cripps, Giants skipper Stephen Coniglio, Crows veteran Taylor Walker and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 16.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Brown  Achilles  Test
 Matt Crouch  Groin  4 weeks
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  Season
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Daniel Talia  Foot  TBC
 Taylor Walker  Neck  Test
 Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

All eyes are on Walker during the week after his nasty neck injury against the Lions. The six-day turnaround before playing Essendon on Friday night won't help him, but the veteran forward told Triple M in Adelaide on Tuesday he was improving and hopeful of playing. Brown suffered soreness against Brisbane and will be monitored through the week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Harris Andrews  Knee  Test
 Noah Answerth  Groin  TBC
 Nakia Cockatoo  Hamstring  Test
 Cam Ellis-Yolmen  Achilles  Test
 Darcy Gardiner  Shoulder  6-7 weeks
 Ryan Lester  Hamstring  Test
 James Madden  Hand  Test
 Lachie Neale  Calf  Test
 Harry Sharp  Ankle  6-8 weeks
 Ely Smith  Ankle  Test
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

There should be plenty of reinforcements back for the Lions this week with Neale and Lester both expected to be available. Andrews suffered his knee scare just before half-time in the win over the Crows and has been cleared of structural damage but will still need to get through Thursday's main training, while Madden is also a chance of returning after missing just one game with a broken hand. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Boyd  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Patrick Cripps  Foot  Test
 David Cuningham  Knee  Season
 Charlie Curnow  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Sam Docherty  Ankle  5-7 weeks
 Zac Fisher  Ankle  Test
 Michael Gibbons  Hamstring  5-7 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  Season
 Oscar McDonald  Back  1-2 weeks
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Alex Mirkov  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Marc Murphy  Calf  1 week
 Sam Philp  Groin  Season
 Marc Pittonet  Ankle  5-7 weeks
 Will Setterfield  Hand  Test
 Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

The Blues are sweating on the fitness of Cripps, who is sore but has no structural damage to his injured foot. Fisher and Setterfield should return this week, while Zac Williams is also available having served a one-match suspension. Curnow could make his long-awaited return via the VFL as early as next week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Begg  Shoulder  Season
 Tyler Brown  Shoulder  Season
 Josh Daicos  Finger  6 weeks
 Jeremy Howe  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Ash Johnson  Finger  2 weeks
 Beau McCreery  Hamstring  6 weeks
 Reef McInnes  Ankle  Test
 Darcy Moore  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Daicos sustained finger injury late in the loss to St Kilda with scans revealing numerous fractures that require surgery. Howe is closing in on a return and is expected to progress to main training in coming days. Johnson will begin ball work this week after his own finger injury, while McCreery has slowly returned to running as he races the clock to return this year. McInnes could be back via the VFL as soon as this week pending training. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaine Baldwin  Knee  Indefinite
 Cody Brand  Hand  1-2 weeks
 Jye Caldwell  Hamstring   5-7 weeks
 Aaron Francis  Mental health  TBC
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Season
 Andrew McGrath  Knee  5-6 weeks
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  Indefinite
 Andrew Phillips  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Dylan Shiel  Knee  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

The Bombers are taking a cautious approach with Shiel, who has been getting closer to a return from his knee injury, while it is unclear when Francis will be deemed ready for senior action after taking time away from the club to deal with a mental health issue. McGrath is making steady progress in his recovery from his knee injury but it's unclear if he will be back by the end of the season. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Heath Chapman  Shoulder  Season
 Brennan Cox  Hamstring  Season
 Michael Frederick  Ankle  5-6 weeks
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  Season
 Stephen Hill  Hamstring  Test
 Sam Sturt  Knee  Season
 Matt Taberner  Calf  2-3 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Hamling underwent surgery in Melbourne this week on his troublesome ankle and will not return this season, managing just one game for the year after his 2020 campaign was wiped out. Fyfe pulled up sore after his return from a dislocated shoulder but appears likely to play his 200th match this weekend. The club expects his shoulder will need to be managed through the rest of the season. Hill could return through the WAFL this week after a long battle with soft-tissue problems. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jeremy Cameron  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Jordan Clark  Shoulder  Test
 Mitch Duncan  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Nathan Kreuger  Back  Test
 Mark O'Connor  Hamstring   Test
 Sam Simpson  Quad  Test
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Scans revealed Cameron had suffered his third right hamstring strain of the year in the win over Essendon. The spearhead felt tightness in his hamstrings pre-match before the decision was made he would play, only to be subbed out during the second quarter complaining of an injury to his right side. He missed five matches after his second setback in March with a similar timeline expected. O'Connor missed with hamstring tightness but is a near certain starter, while Shaun Higgins and Esava Ratugolea will be available after being managed. Clark has made a quicker-than-expected recovery and is in line to play VFL this week, while Simpson and Kreuger will need to pass training in order to put their hands up for selection. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Anderson  Hand  TBC
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Josh Corbett  Concussion  1 week
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Jordan Murdoc  Calf  Test
 Rhys Nicholls  Back  Indefinite
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
 Lachie Weller  Hamstring  Test
 Jarrod Witts  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Corbett will miss with concussion, but ruckman Zac Smith is back after sitting out the win over Richmond with the same problem. Weller has missed two matches with his hamstring injury, but is expected to get through training and be available to play Greater Western Sydney on Sunday. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Buckley  Knee  Season
 Tom Hutchesson  Calf  Test
 Lachlan Keeffe  Knee  Season
 Braydon Preuss  Pectoral  8-12 weeks
 Nick Shipley  Concussion  Test
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Sam Taylor is available for selection after recovering from a syndesmosis injury suffered in round 10. The Giants have been cautious with the key defender and held him back even though he was close to playing last week. After playing every game in a breakout season, Buckley tore his ACL and medial ligament early in the game against Melbourne and will be sidelined for the rest of the season. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Will Day  Ankle  TBC
 Denver Grainger-Barras  Concussion  Test
 Jack Gunston    Back  TBC
 Jarman Impey  Ankle  Season
 Mitch Lewis  Concussion  Test
 Harry Morrison  Hamstring  3 weeks
 James Sicily  Knee  Indefinite
 Chad Wingard  Hamstring  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Classy young defender Day looks set for a stint on the sidelines after his previously injured ankle flared up, but Lewis is finally set for a return after a month out with concussion. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mitch Brown  Heel  1-2 weeks
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Nathan Jones  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Bailey Laurie  Shoulder  4-5 weeks
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Adam Tomlinson  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

The Demons will be without veteran Jones for this week's clash with the Power, while youngster Laurie has suffered a shoulder setback and will miss the next month. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aidan Bonar  Ankle  2-4 weeks
 Charlie Comben  Leg  2-4 weeks
 Aidan Corr  Toe  Indefinite
 Taylor Garner  Ankle  Test
 Matt McGuinness  Foot  TBC
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  Test
 Dom Tyson  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Will Walker  Thumb  Test
Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are hopeful of regaining Garner this week. He would join Jed Anderson (ankle) and Jared Polec (hamstring), who have both made their return via the VFL in recent weeks. Spicer and Will Walker could both return through the reserves, while Tyson is also edging closer. However, McGuinness has suffered another setback to his injured foot. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Burgoyne  Hamstring  Season
 Orazio Fantasia  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Kane Farrell  Knee  Season
 Tyson Goldsack  Ankle  Test
 Lachie Jones  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Robbie Gray  Knee  5-6 weeks
 Tom Rockliff  DVT  TBC
 Taj Schofield  Hamstring  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Farrell will have surgery this week after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against Hawthorn. Fantasia remains weeks away from a return, with his recovery from a recent arthroscopy progressing slower than expected. Goldsack rolled his ankle in the SAFL. Wingman Xavier Duursma comes off the injury list and will return in the SANFL after recovering from knee surgery. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Balta  Syndesmosis  Indefinite
 Nathan Broad  Syndesmosis  Indefinite
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Shane Edwards  Ankle  Test
 Bachar Houli  Syndesmosis  4-6 weeks
 Kane Lambert  Hip/calf  1-2 weeks
 Toby Nankervis  Knee  Test
 Dion Prestia  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  Indefinite
 Nick Vlastuin  Knee  Test
Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Nankervis looms as a huge inclusion for the Tigers' match against Collingwood and Brodie Grundy, just needing to get through training this week. Vlastuin has minor MCL damage after a knock to his knee, but is still a chance to play, as is Edwards. Injury-prone pair Prestia and Lambert are set to resume running this week, while Houli's syndesmosis injury requires surgery, but isn't as severe those of Balta and Broad. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bytel  Concussion  TBC
 Jake Carlisle  Back  Season
 Hunter Clark  Jaw  5-7 weeks
 Nick Coffield  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 James Frawley  Calf  Test
 Jarryn Geary  Shoulder  8-10 weeks
 Jade Gresham  Achilles  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  TBC
 Zak Jones  Quad  Test
 Shaun McKernan  Toe  Test
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Provided he gets through training this week, Jones will be available for selection this weekend with a decision to be made on whether it's at VFL or AFL level. McKernan and Frawley are likely to be tests this week. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Braeden Campbell  Shin  1 week
 Lewis Melican  Achilles  2-3 weeks
 Sam Naismith  ACL  Indefinite
 Sam Reid   Calf  Test
 Chad Warner  Shin  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

The Swans don't have any fresh injury concerns and now have Reid close to a return from a torn calf sustained against Gold Coast in round six. James Rowbottom was the medical sub last week to give him an opportunity to rest some general soreness he has been carrying for a few weeks, but is again available for selection. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jarrod Cameron  Ankle  TBC
 Will Collins  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Andrew Gaff  Thumb  TBC
 Jamaine Jones  Foot  TBC
 Jack Redden  Knee  TBC
 Willie Rioli  Suspension  August 20
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  TBC
 Isiah Winder  Knee  Test
Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Gaff was a late withdrawal against Sydney with a thumb issue that was causing the wingman pain. The issue is expected to improve this week but he is no guarantee to face the Kangaroos on Monday night. Jones sprained his ankle and will need to be assessed. The Eagles are yet to reveal the extent of the knee issue that forced Redden to be substituted out of Sunday's loss to the Swans. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Dunkley  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Ryan Gardner  Shoulder  TBC
 Stefan Martin  AC joint  2-3 weeks
 Aaron Naughton  Concussion  TBC
 Lin Jong  Hamstring  3 weeks 
 Adam Treloar  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Laitham Vandermeer  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Easton Wood  Ankle  2-3 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, July 6

Early prognosis

Naughton's concussion against North Melbourne on Sunday will see him sit out this week's clash with Sydney under the AFL's protocols. Martin has had a setback with his AC joint so is a couple of weeks away, while Dunkley is closing in on a return. Treloar's injury has taken more time, however, the Dogs unsure when he will be back this season as his syndesmosis concern heals slowly. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 