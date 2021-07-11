AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another huge round of football.

- Richmond's dynasty is done, and other clubs aren't too sorry

- Is the Tiger Army also fatigued?

- Debate over, we've found the recruit of the year

- Sydney clearly is the real deal

- Can Joe fill the Hipwood void?

In this episode ...

0:24 – Richmond's terrible form continues

1:39 – Exhausted Tigers

3:46 – Injury carnage takes its toll at Punt Road

6:22 – The Tiger Army at their home fortress

8:07 – Real deal: Sydney's record against the top four

9:29 – The even spread of Swans’ contributors

12:34 – Can Joe Daniher step up in Hipwood’s absence?

14:58 – The race for the top eight coming down to the wire