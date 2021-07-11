Dyson Heppell in action during an Essendon training session at Hale School in Perth on June 1, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON is hopeful of regaining skipper Dyson Heppell for this week's clash with North Melbourne as the Bombers look at a Marvel Stadium month that is set to define their finals hopes.

The Bombers were without Heppell for their 63-point trouncing of Adelaide on Friday night after thumb surgery last week but coach Ben Rutten said it was "looking likely" their skipper would be back to take on the Kangaroos this week.

"He had a little operation on his thumb so we'll see how that continues to go with the wound and so forth, but we don't think he'll be out for a long time," Rutten said post-game.

But the Bombers could lose midfielder Kyle Langford, who was substituted out of the game for the final quarter with a hamstring issue.

It will be the second of five straight games slated for Marvel Stadium for the Bombers, who have notched an impressive record at their home ground this season.

Their victory over Adelaide was their fourth from five matches there in 2021, including four consecutive wins at the Docklands venue since their one-point loss to Hawthorn in round one.

They have averaged 105 points there this season and conceded on average 62 points across the five contests, with margins of more than 70 points also coming against St Kilda in round three and the Kangaroos in round 10.

Essendon's second game in eight weeks against the last-placed North Melbourne sets up an opportunity for Rutten's blue-collar Bombers to remain in the mix for what shaped as an unlikely finals berth after their 0-2 start to the season.

The Bombers 11th on the ladder and a win outside of the eight amongst a log-jam of sides clamouring for a finals position, but play their next four games against the Kangaroos, Greater Western Sydney, Sydney and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium.



They finish their home and away season with a clash against Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium before tackling Collingwood in round 23.

After being substituted into the game in the final quarter for Langford, midfielder Brayden Ham staked his claim to win back his spot in Essendon's starting 22 with 36 disposals and two goals at VFL level on Sunday.

Mid-season draftee Sam Durham picked up 19 disposals as he edges closer to an AFL debut while father-son Tom Hird kicked three goals for the Bombers' VFL side.