A FURTHER 14 players are now classified as dual-position players in Fantasy.
Every six rounds the team at Champion Data crunch the numbers and award players with a single AFL Fantasy position an additional one. Changed are based on players who are lining up in a position that differs from what they are initially named prior to the season commencing.
Round 18 dual-position additions
The biggest names in the third and final rollout of the DPPs are the in-form Jordan De Goey and Jake Stringer.
Previously listed as FWD-only, the duo have been playing as midfielders for their respective clubs and are now available to be switched between the positions.
Being able to move a forward into the midfield is generally a no-no for Fantasy coaches, but with injuries this season, there are a lot of coaches who are playing dual-position players in the engine room.
Lachlan Bramble was listed as a MID-only and in his four matches, he’s played enough time as a forward to now be listed as a MID/FWD. The Hawk is looking to be a handy late-season cash cow.
|
Player
|
Club
|
AFLF Pos
|
New Pos
|
Jaxon Prior
|
Bris
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Tom De Koning
|
Carl
|
RUC
|
RUC/FWD
|
Jordan De Goey
|
Coll
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Matt Guelfi
|
Ess
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Jake Stringer
|
Ess
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
James Aish
|
Frem
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Darcy Tucker
|
Frem
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Matt de Boer
|
GWS
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Lachlan Bramble
|
Haw
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Luke Jackson
|
Melb
|
FWD
|
RUC/FWD
|
Luke McDonald
|
NM
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Kayne Turner
|
NM
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Ryan Byrnes
|
St K
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Tom McCartin
|
Syd
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
