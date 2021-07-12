A FURTHER 14 players are now classified as dual-position players in Fantasy.

Every six rounds the team at Champion Data crunch the numbers and award players with a single AFL Fantasy position an additional one. Changed are based on players who are lining up in a position that differs from what they are initially named prior to the season commencing.

Round 18 dual-position additions

The biggest names in the third and final rollout of the DPPs are the in-form Jordan De Goey and Jake Stringer.

Previously listed as FWD-only, the duo have been playing as midfielders for their respective clubs and are now available to be switched between the positions.

Being able to move a forward into the midfield is generally a no-no for Fantasy coaches, but with injuries this season, there are a lot of coaches who are playing dual-position players in the engine room.

Lachlan Bramble was listed as a MID-only and in his four matches, he’s played enough time as a forward to now be listed as a MID/FWD. The Hawk is looking to be a handy late-season cash cow.

Player Club AFLF Pos New Pos Jaxon Prior Bris DEF DEF/MID Tom De Koning Carl RUC RUC/FWD Jordan De Goey Coll FWD MID/FWD Matt Guelfi Ess DEF DEF/MID Jake Stringer Ess FWD MID/FWD James Aish Frem MID DEF/MID Darcy Tucker Frem MID DEF/MID Matt de Boer GWS MID MID/FWD Lachlan Bramble Haw MID MID/FWD Luke Jackson Melb FWD RUC/FWD Luke McDonald NM DEF DEF/MID Kayne Turner NM FWD DEF/FWD Ryan Byrnes St K MID MID/FWD Tom McCartin Syd FWD DEF/FWD

