Jacob Hopper spoils Luke Parker during the round five Sydney derby at the SCG on April 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has confirmed that this week’s round 18 match between GWS Giants and Sydney will be played at Mars Stadium in Ballarat.

AFL Premiership Season football returns to the regional town in Victoria for the second time in a week after yesterday’s one-point thriller between the GWS Giants and Gold Coast.

The match, a Giants home game, will be played at the previously released timeslot of 1.45pm AEST on Saturday, July 17.

The Giants run out for their round 17 clash with the Suns at Mars Stadium on July 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL clubs and broadcasting manager Travis Auld said Mars Stadium is a great result for the clubs considering the new restrictions now in place between the two states.

“The COVID-19 situation in NSW and associated border restrictions has meant we are unable to play the match in NSW,” Mr Auld said.

“The upside of the unfortunate situation in NSW is that we can take what is a quality match-up to regional Victoria, with Mars Stadium in Ballarat once again being a great venue to accommodate the two clubs.

A general view of the round 17 match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at Mars Stadium on July 11, 2021 in Ballarat. Picture: AFL Photos

“We encourage footy fans from across the region to attend the match and thank the Victorian State Government for their continued support of the AFL season and their assistance in enabling a great match and spectacle for the city of Ballarat.”

Information relating to ticketing for the match will be released shortly.

The match will be broadcast live by the Seven Network into New South Wales and the ACT and nationally on Foxtel and Kayo.