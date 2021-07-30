Essendon and Geelong facing off in the 2021 VFLW preliminary final. Picture: AFL Media

A SPOT in the 2021 rebel VFLW Grand Final is on the line when football returns to Windy Hill today.

After a two week lay-off, Geelong and Essendon will go head to head for the second time this season to see who will face Collingwood next week in the Grand Final.

The last time these sides met was back in round 10 at Deakin University in Geelong, with the Cats coming out as winners that day by 23-points. Sophie Van De Heuvel was the difference with 19 disposals, two goals and seven tackles, while Georgia Nanscawen led Essendon with 22 touches.

ESSENDON v GEELONG

Preliminary Final, Saturday July 31st, 12:00pm, Windy Hill

ESSENDON

B: 44. G.Dicker, 34. K.Lennox, 13. E.Hosking

HB: 8. E.Ashley-Cooper, 16. T.Crook, 20. C.McIntosh

C: 41. R.Svarc,

HF: 7. J.Davies, 4. M.Clifford, 47. Z.Friswell

F: 22. N.MacDonald, 11. A.Barba, 40. E.Yassir

R: 30. S.Nalder, 5. G.Nanscawen, 43. G.Prespakis

Int: 9. M.Anthony, 24. T.Gillard, 18. K.Heil, 21. A.Morcom, 1. C.Ugle

Emg: 38. N.Crowley, 42. E.Snell, 25. L.Stepnell



In: K.Lennox, E.Snell, N.Crowley, L.Stepnell, M.Anthony

Out: T.Slender, L.Ahrens

GEELONG

B: 58. B.Beckley, 26. M.Boyd, 47. C.Leonard

HB: 45. M.Keryk, 42. A.Johnson, 38. T.Meissner

C: 21. R.Webster,

HF: 12. RGaring, 55. P. Sheppard, 60. C.Gunjaca

F: 17. G.Clarke, 1. R.Caris, 40. T.Smith

R: 13. O.Fuller, 27. S.Van De Heuvel, 4. D.Moloney

Int: 18. L.Gardiner, 7. M.Maguire, 32. B.Pratt, 54. R.Tierney, 31. J.Woollett

Emg: 36. S.DeGiacomi, J.Foley, 20. M.Skinner



In: J.Foley, S.DeGiacomi, M.Skinner