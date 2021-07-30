A SPOT in the 2021 rebel VFLW Grand Final is on the line when football returns to Windy Hill today.
After a two week lay-off, Geelong and Essendon will go head to head for the second time this season to see who will face Collingwood next week in the Grand Final.
>> WATCH IT LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW FROM 12PM AEST
>> SEE THE FULL TEAMS BELOW
The last time these sides met was back in round 10 at Deakin University in Geelong, with the Cats coming out as winners that day by 23-points. Sophie Van De Heuvel was the difference with 19 disposals, two goals and seven tackles, while Georgia Nanscawen led Essendon with 22 touches.
ESSENDON v GEELONG
Preliminary Final, Saturday July 31st, 12:00pm, Windy Hill
ESSENDON
B: 44. G.Dicker, 34. K.Lennox, 13. E.Hosking
HB: 8. E.Ashley-Cooper, 16. T.Crook, 20. C.McIntosh
C: 41. R.Svarc,
HF: 7. J.Davies, 4. M.Clifford, 47. Z.Friswell
F: 22. N.MacDonald, 11. A.Barba, 40. E.Yassir
R: 30. S.Nalder, 5. G.Nanscawen, 43. G.Prespakis
Int: 9. M.Anthony, 24. T.Gillard, 18. K.Heil, 21. A.Morcom, 1. C.Ugle
Emg: 38. N.Crowley, 42. E.Snell, 25. L.Stepnell
In: K.Lennox, E.Snell, N.Crowley, L.Stepnell, M.Anthony
Out: T.Slender, L.Ahrens
GEELONG
B: 58. B.Beckley, 26. M.Boyd, 47. C.Leonard
HB: 45. M.Keryk, 42. A.Johnson, 38. T.Meissner
C: 21. R.Webster,
HF: 12. RGaring, 55. P. Sheppard, 60. C.Gunjaca
F: 17. G.Clarke, 1. R.Caris, 40. T.Smith
R: 13. O.Fuller, 27. S.Van De Heuvel, 4. D.Moloney
Int: 18. L.Gardiner, 7. M.Maguire, 32. B.Pratt, 54. R.Tierney, 31. J.Woollett
Emg: 36. S.DeGiacomi, J.Foley, 20. M.Skinner
In: J.Foley, S.DeGiacomi, M.Skinner