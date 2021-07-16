ROWAN Marshall described Paddy Ryder as a 'big brother' earlier this year. But as the duo's combined output continues to coincide with St Kilda's spike in form, Marshall and Ryder could soon lay claim to the title of the Saints' 'blitz brothers'.

Since Ryder's move to Moorabbin at the end of 2019, the Saints have won 14 of 20 games with both he and Marshall on the same field. They have tasted victory in just five of the other 15.

The pair played 14 games in tandem last year, but Saturday night's shock win over Brisbane – that put the Saints within touching distance of the top eight – was just their sixth together in 2021.

Ryder missed the first six matches of the season after taking personal leave, while Marshall has sat out a combined eight games with foot injuries.

The Saints have used various other ruckmen since the start of 2020, including Paul Hunter, Jake Carlisle, Shaun McKernan and Ryan Abbott, but, drilling down further, Champion Data statistics highlight just how integral having both Ryder and Marshall has been.

Brett Ratten's sides are five goals better off from stoppages alone when the Ryder-Marshall combination is together compared to when they're missing.

In games when they're in tandem, the Saints score 12 more points on average from stoppage situations compared to their opponents. When Ryder and Marshall are both in the grandstand, the opposition get the better of the Saints by more than three goals.

Marshall together Games with one Games with neither Hitout Win % 53.2% 45.0% 34.0% Hitout-to-advantage % 18.8% 11.% 7.8% Clearance Diff. +7.8 -3.0 -3.3 CB Clearance Diff. +2.0 -2.3 -3.0 Scores from Stoppages 27.5 25.5 19.3 Scores from Stoppages Diff. +12.0 -11.0 -18.5



Ratten's side also averages 11 more clearances than the opposition in games that include both Ryder and Marshall compared to those that don't, while centre bounce clearances also take a spike.

That can be largely down to the Saints' hitout win rate that sits at 53 per cent with Ryder and Marshall together and just 34 per cent when they're both out of the side.

Ryder ranks 'elite' in the competition by winning a hitout from 59.3 per cent of ruck contests and 'above average' by finding a teammate at 17.8 per cent of stoppages.

Marshall's 43.4 per cent of hitouts per contest has him rated 'average' but his 15.4 per cent of hitouts to advantage per contest elevates his status to 'above average'.

The other factor the Saints value highly is the Ryder-Marshall impact on young key forward Max King. When the ruck pairing is together, they play a large portion of minutes in attack while the other is rucking, taking the pressure off King to be isolated against more than two opponents.

In games when Ryder and Marshall play with King, the young key forward averages 1.8 goals per game. In the others, it's 1.2 per match.

This weekend the Ryder-Marshall combination greets Port Adelaide for the first time since last year's momentous 29-point victory over Ken Hinkley's side.

While Max King kicked just one goal, Ryder booted two of his own and recorded 29 hitouts against his former side in a performance that was enough to secure his sole Brownlow Medal vote for his new club. Marshall also pushed forward to kick two goals, leaving the Power exposed with Peter Ladhams going solo due to Scott Lycett's injury.

Fast forward to this year and Ryder watched on as Lycett got the better of Marshall in the Power's 54-point thumping at Adelaide Oval. The Saints booted just five goals.

It will be the comparison of both matches that will have Hinkley's men hitting the video tape this week and debating the need to recall Ladhams alongside Lycett to help combat the Saints' ruck duo.