The AFL wishes to advise of an update to arrangements ahead of Round 18 of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season following the evolving Covid situation.

The match tonight between Fremantle and the Geelong Cats at Optus Stadium will proceed as planned in accordance with Covid protocols in line with WA Government requirements.

The Western Bulldogs will travel to Gold Coast this morning via charter flight ahead of their fixtured match against the Gold Coast SUNS to be played at Metricon Stadium on Saturday, July 17.

The Sydney Swans and GWS GIANTS will relocate from Melbourne to Queensland via charter flight this morning as part of the AFL’s cautious approach relating to the evolving Covid situation. Their Round 18 match, fixtured to be played at Mars Stadium in Ballarat will be relocated, with a venue to be determined shortly.

Swans and Giants players on a plane at Melbourne Airport on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Picture: Supplied

North Melbourne and Essendon will travel from Melbourne to Queensland via charter flight this afternoon with their Round 18 match, fixtured to be played at Marvel Stadium to be relocated, with a venue to be determined shortly.

AFL Supplementary Protocols will be in place for all Victorian teams from midday today, Thursday July 15.

AFL Executive General Manager Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld said the league would continue to make decisions that ensure the season is able to progress during the ongoing pandemic.

On behalf of the AFL I would like to thank the respective State Governments, each Club, players, the AFLPA, families, umpires , broadcast partners, venues and all football fans for their continued patience and understanding as we all continue to navigate the pandemic - Travis Auld

“The decisions we have made this morning regarding the locations of a number of teams have been taken out of an abundance of caution. Our approach remains to take risk out of the season where the opportunity presents,” Mr Auld said.

“We continue to work towards our priority of reuniting the families of both the GWS GIANTS and Sydney Swans and the decision to relocate both sides to Queensland provides maximum flexibility required to achieve that.

“The Western Bulldogs’ travel is one day earlier than scheduled and provides the Dogs with certainty as they prepare for their match against the Gold Coast SUNS.

“The decision to relocate the North Melbourne and Essendon match to Queensland is a precautionary measure that provides flexibility for future rounds.

“As we have throughout the course of the pandemic, we will continue to take measures to ensure that we best manage and minimise risk for those in our game and in the wider community.

“To fans in Ballarat, we are disappointed to be moving the game from regional Victoria and thank the people of Ballarat and the local Council, the Victoria Government and Mars Stadium for their understanding.

“We thank everyone for their continued support of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.”

"We also want to thank the families of everyone involved in the game for their ongoing support of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.”

For supporters who have purchased tickets to attend the Round 18 match at Mars Stadium or Marvel Stadium, Ticketmaster will issue a refund. No action is required from the ticket purchaser.