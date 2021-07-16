WEST Coast's six-day break will force it to make late decisions on its star midfielders as it tries to strike the right balance between experience and youth ahead of Sunday's clash against Adelaide.

Tim Kelly and Elliot Yeo both joined main training on Friday after injury niggles that had them in some doubt for the must-win clash against the Crows at Adelaide Oval.

Yeo rolled his ankle twice against North Melbourne on Monday night, while Kelly appeared troubled by a knee issue at training on Wednesday, with both still working their way back to full fitness from previous injuries.

"I don't think it's doubt, it's just more decisions you have to make later in the week," coach Adam Simpson said on Friday.

"There's probably four or five where you have to see them train and see how they pull up and recover. I think they're all more likely.

"Unfortunately the bang for buck when we had all our players available we didn't get.

"Now we may be back to the cycle of a few come in and a few go out. We'll judge him (Kelly) today."

Simpson said the Eagles, who will unveil mid-season recruit Connor West against the Crows, were searching for the right balance between rewarding form and elevating youth at selection.

West was "exactly what we're looking for", the coach said, with his tenacity and tackling pressure suited to a predominantly midfield role.

"He's already a favourite around the club with his work ethic, so really pleased he's playing," Simpson said.

"We're trying to fit an extra mid in or a bit more youth, but we want to try and get him around the ball with a bit in the forward line."

Continuing to inject more youth in the team would be a continued focus for the Eagles as they try to build confidence, Simpson said, with midfielders Luke Edwards and Xavier O'Neill both named on an extended interchange bench.

Simpson said the Eagles had used last week to take a deeper look at how they could evolve and the next six weeks presented an opportunity to try new things.

"We'll continue to work on those things and not try and reinvent the wheel every week," he said.

"Getting some youth into the side the next four or five weeks, see what they've got, and back them in a little bit more and give them some time.

"To get the ball in our front half and work hard defensively, that's been our focus.

"We want to be brave. So we're trying to get some confidence with that."