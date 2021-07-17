CAN ST Kilda claim another top-eight scalp, or will Port Adelaide return to form?

The Power will be keen to re-establish themselves as premiership contenders after falling short against Melbourne last week, but will have to overpower a resurgent St Kilda to do so.

While the Power have struggled against top-four sides, the ninth-placed Saints don't pose much of a threat on paper, however Brett Ratten's men have staged two upsets in recent weeks.

NUMBERS DON'T LIE When this duo play, Saints blitz

The Saints have won three on the trot, including stirring victories against reigning premiers Richmond and flag fancies Brisbane, and will be looking to continue their march into the top eight.

They've named an unchanged team from last week's win against Brisbane, only losing medical sub Josh Battle through a foot injury.

Port has lost Zak Butters to a knee injury, while Connor Rozee and Steven Motlop will also miss through injury. Defender Tom Clurey has been omitted.

TEAMS Mass changes at Dogs, Power decimated

Ruckman Peter Ladhams has been recalled, and faces the daunting prospect of St Kilda's powerful ruck duo Paddy Ryder and Rowan Marshall. Boyd Woodcock and Riley Bonner have also been named in Port's starting 22.

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

St Kilda: Jack Bytel

Port Adelaide: Jed McEntee