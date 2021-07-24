Port Adelaide's Scott Lycett and Collingwood's Brodie Grundy compete in the ruck in R19, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The AFL advises the Match Review of Friday night's game of Round 19 has been completed. Two charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Scott Lycett, Port Adelaide, has been charged with Striking Brodie Grundy, Collingwood, during the third quarter of the Round 19 match between Port Adelaide and Collingwood played at Marvel Stadium on Friday, July 23, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Mason Cox, Collingwood, has been charged with Tripping Willem Drew, Port Adelaide, during the fourth quarter of the Round 19 match between Port Adelaide and Collingwood played at Marvel Stadium on Friday, July 23, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Tripping (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.