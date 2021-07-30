HAWTHORN’S controversial coaching succession plan has embarrassingly exploded, with the Hawks ending their 17-season arrangement with four-time premiership coach Alastair Clarkson.

Just three weeks after Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett revealed his board had struck a deal to have Sam Mitchell replace Clarkson after the completion of the 2022 season, the club on Thursday night, in a crisis outcome, conceded the arrangement could not work.

It is believed Clarkson will be paid out in full, an amount tallying more than $1 million for the 2022 season.

Sam Mitchell, Jeff Kennett and Alastair Clarkson at the succession plan announcement on July 6, 2021. Picture: hawthornfc.com.au

Clarkson’s toxic relationships with both Hawks president Jeff Kennett and CEO Justin Reeves, who had his contract extended to the end of 2026 in the same period that Clarkson was told he wasn’t required after 2022, has contributed heavily to the decision this week.

Incredibly at the time of announcing the succession plan, both Clarkson, who led the Hawks to the 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2015 premierships, and Mitchell conceded they had spent a mere 20 minutes discussing how their future arrangements would work.

Only last Friday, Clarkson referred to personal tragedies in explaining that he would be honouring the final year of his contract at Hawthorn.

More to come