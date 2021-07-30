FREMANTLE assistant coach Josh Carr has been stood down by the club and charged while first-year defender Brandon Walker has been warned after separate alleged breaches of quarantine directions.

The Dockers are completing a 14-day home quarantine period after travelling to the Gold Coast for the round 19 clash against Sydney, with special exemptions for visiting the club to train.

Carr, who was part of the travelling party and started his quarantine on Monday, has been issued with a summons for three alleged breaches after police visited his home on Wednesday and found he was elsewhere.

Walker, meanwhile, advised the club on Tuesday that he had breached the police-issued direction orders by walking his dog that day, earning an official warning from the club.

The 18-year-old has been named in an extended squad for Sunday's clash against Richmond at Optus Stadium and remains eligible to play after receiving an infringement notice.

Carr, however, must complete the rest of his quarantine period without the exemptions that have allowed players and staff to attend training and matches, missing clashes against Richmond and Brisbane.

The Dockers said they were working with the AFL integrity department to determine any further action.

"We appreciate and understand the pressures that quarantine measures can place on individuals, however there is no excuse," chief executive Simon Garlick said.



"And while Josh was very apologetic and remorseful, we are frustrated and disappointed by his actions and concerned about the negative impact they could have on the very positive relationships we’ve maintained with WA police, the State Government and the AFL throughout the course of the pandemic."

Brandon Walker gets a handball away against Hawthorn in round 17, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The Dockers said their midfield coach, who played 83 of his 207 AFL games with the club, was a valued member of Justin Longmuir's team and they were committed to supporting him.

Meanwhile, category B rookie Leno Thomas has departed the club after being granted an early release from his contract.

The 20-year-old, who did not feature at AFL level in his two seasons, has been granted personal leave from the club on multiple occasions this year.

Dockers players and staff were given the option of entering the 14-day quarantine bubble this week or remaining in the community and being ineligible for AFL selection.

"We have been in discussions with Leno and his management about his future at Fremantle and it was agreed that he be given an early release from his contract," general manager of football Peter Bell said.



"We also wish Leno all the very best for his future endeavours and thank him for his time at Fremantle."