THE AFL has released the fixture for Round 21 of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

Round 21 updates (all times AEST):

- Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon will take place at Marvel Stadium at 7:50pm on Friday, August 6.

- Richmond vs. North Melbourne will take place at the MCG on Saturday, August 7 with the start time to be confirmed.

- Geelong Cats vs. GWS Giants will take place at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday, August 7 with the start time to be confirmed.

- Carlton vs. Gold Coast Suns will take place at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, August 7 with the start time to be confirmed.

- West Coast Eagles vs. Melbourne will take place at Optus Stadium at 7:40pm (5:40pm local) on Saturday, August 7.

- Adelaide Crows vs. Port Adelaide will take place at 7:40pm (7:10pm local) on Saturday, August 7 with the venue to be confirmed.

- Hawthorn vs. Collingwood will take place at University of Tasmania Stadium at 2:10pm on Sunday, August 8.

- St Kilda vs. Sydney Swans will take place at Marvel Stadium at 3:20pm on Sunday, August 8.

- Fremantle vs. Brisbane Lions will take place at Optus Stadium at 5:10pm (3:10pm local) on Sunday, August 8.

AFL Executive General Manager Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld said he looked forward to Round 21 of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

“We are pleased to be able to confirm details for six of the nine matches for Round 21,” Mr Auld said.

“We thank the Queensland Government for enabling teams currently based in Queensland to travel to – and play matches – in Victoria, in line with protocols approved by the Queensland Government.

“There are some key match-ups in Round 21 that will shape the top eight as we near the completion of the home-and-away season.

“We are also looking forward to celebrating the annual Pride Game between St Kilda and the Sydney Swans, building on each club’s connection and commitment to the LGBTIQA+ community.

“While the fixture for the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season remains a week-to-week proposition, we will continue to make changes that best navigate the current environment, progresses our season and helps protect the health and safety of those in our game and the wider community.”

The AFL will confirm the venue for Showdown 50 and timeslots for three of the matches to be played on Saturday in the coming days.

Round 21

Friday, August 6

Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST (SEVEN)

Saturday, August 7

Richmond v North Melbourne at the MCG, TBC (FOX)

Geelong v GWS Giants at GMHBA Stadium, TBC (FOX)

Carlton v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, TBC (FOX)

West Coast v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST (SEVEN)

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at TBC, 7.10pm ACST (FOX)

Sunday, August 8

Hawthorn v Collingwood at UTAS Stadium, 2.10pm AEST (FOX)

St Kilda v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST (SEVEN)

Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST (FOX)