Hayden Young in action against Richmond in round 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

HAYDEN Young has been rewarded for his eye-catching performance against Richmond with the NAB AFL Rising Star nomination for round 20.

Young collected 23 disposals off half-back and went at 91 per cent efficiency as the Dockers pipped the Tigers by four points in a thriller.

The 20-year-old was taken with pick N0.7 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft, but only managed five games in 2020 after an ankle injury in round six ended his season.

He played the first three games this year before suffering a serious ankle injury that sidelined him for three months.

Sunday's match against Richmond was his first back in the senior side.