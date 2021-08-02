The AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday games of Round 20 has been completed. Three charges were laid and there were no other incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Jack Viney, Melbourne, has been charged with Serious Misconduct against Sam Collins, Gold Coast SUNS, during the fourth quarter of the Round 20 match between the Gold Coast SUNS and Melbourne played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday August 1, 2021.

In summary, he has been referred directly to the Tribunal and cannot accept an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Serious Misconduct. The incident was classified as a direct referral to the Tribunal and the player cannot accept an early plea.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WATCH: Viney sent to Tribunal for this incident Melbourne's Jack Viney has been charged with serious misconduct after this incident with Gold Coast's Sam Collins

Willem Drew, Port Adelaide, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Lachie Whitfield, GWS GIANTS, during the first quarter of the Round 20 match between the GWS GIANTS and Port Adelaide played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday August 1, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Xavier O'Halloran, GWS GIANTS, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Xavier Duursma, Port Adelaide, during the third quarter of the Round 20 match between the GWS GIANTS and Port Adelaide played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday August 1, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.