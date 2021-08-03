West Coast captain Shannon Hurn is consoled by Andrew Gaff after their loss to Collingwood in round 20, 2021. Pi

WEST Coast midfielder Dom Sheed has revealed that he was among the players to apologise to Shannon Hurn for their disastrous display in the defender's 300-game milestone.

The Eagles started as warm favourites against Collingwood last week at the MCG, but were belted 10 goals to one in the first half in a 45-point loss.

The match was meant to be a celebration of Hurn becoming the first Eagles player to reach the triple-century mark.

Instead, it became a stark reminder of just how far adrift West Coast are in the premiership race.

The heavy defeat followed on from embarrassing losses to Geelong (97 points), Sydney (92), Western Bulldogs (55), and bottom-placed North Melbourne (10) earlier this season.

Sheed said it wasn't good enough, and he personally apologised to Hurn.

"The biggest thing about it is we let 'Bunga' down in his 300th game, which isn't good enough," Sheed said.

"I personally did (say sorry). It was very disappointing to do that in his 300th match. He's been such a great player for us.

"The fact we dished that up wasn't good enough, and we let him down massively.

"He's all good with it. All he's chasing is team success. So he gets disappointed we lost.

"I don't think he really cares it was a milestone match for him."

West Coast's Dom Sheed chases a loose ball against Collingwood in round 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast will be aiming to bounce back when they take on Melbourne at Optus Stadium on Monday night.

The Demons thrashed Gold Coast by 98 points on Sunday to keep hold of third spot, while West Coast (10-9) remain seventh.

The Eagles still boast a star-studded squad on paper but Sheed said they needed to bring more energy to games.

"I don't think it's a lack of effort ... I think it's more a lack of energy in offence and defence," Sheed said.

"It can be frustrating at times knowing that on paper we've got a very good list. The fact it's not all gelling together like we hoped for, it can be frustrating.

"But we're working through those things. At the same time, as doom and gloom as it is, we're still sitting seventh on the ladder.

"We've got three more games left, and hopefully we can qualify for finals and do some damage there."