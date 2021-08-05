FORMER Adelaide captain Taylor Walker has been slapped with a six-match ban - that will rule him out for the remainder of the 2021 season and the start of 2022 - and a $20,000 sanction that will be donated to an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Program in South Australia.

Walker, 31, has been the subject of an investigation under the Peek Rule (Rule 35 of the AFL Rules), which relates to discrimination and racial and religious vilification.

The key forward was reported by an Adelaide official who overheard a comment made at a SANFL match on July 17, 2021.

>> DOWNLOAD THE PEEK RULE CONCILIATION PDF STATEMENT HERE

Walker made the racist comment - regarding North Adelaide player and former Saint Robbie Young - to an Adelaide teammate who was playing in the SANFL game.

St Kilda's Robbie Young shakes hands with Carlton's Sam Petrevski-Seton ahead of the Sir Doug Nicholls Round clash in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Yesterday, conciliation was held in Adelaide between Walker, Young, the Adelaide official and the AFL.



During the conciliation, Walker expressed remorse and apologised to Young and the official for his conduct.



"There is no excuse or justification for the words I said. They are unacceptable and I take full accountability for that," Walker said.

"I am deeply ashamed. I did not intend to cause harm, but I know and understand that I have caused deep hurt to the official who reported the matter and to Robbie Young, to both of their families and to the wider Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community. I apologise to all of them and to the Adelaide and North Adelaide Football Clubs.

"I ask that you respect the wish of the official who reported this matter not to be identified.

"[The conciliation] process has led to a deeper understanding of the hurt that I have caused, and I am embarrassed, ashamed and remorseful."

Walker said the official who reported him showed courage and leadership in calling out his comment.

"I want to be an active participant in addressing racism in our game and the wider community. This starts by educating myself so I can influence others and make a positive difference moving forward," Walker said.

"I know I need to back up my apology with action, and this is my commitment."

Walker - who signed a contract extension in July of this year - will also undertake an education program which requires AFL approval.

AFL inclusion and social policy manager Tanya Hosch, who was at the conciliation, said there was no place in football or the community for racism.



"Racist actions and behaviours are inexcusable. The AFL strongly condemns the racial vilification of our football community including our players, staff, and their families, across all levels of our game, Hosch said.

"I would like to acknowledge everyone involved in [the] conciliation process, especially the Adelaide official and Mr Young for calling out the behaviour and/or taking a stand against racism by their involvement in this process.

"I have no doubt Mr Walker is remorseful, understands that his comments can trigger trauma and seriously impact the mental health of the individuals, families and communities involved and he has accepted his sanctions."