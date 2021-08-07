The AFL advises the Match Review of the Friday game of Round 21 has been completed. Two charges were laid and there were no other incidents that required detailed explanation.

Toby Greene, GWS GIANTS, has been charged with Striking Patrick Dangerfield, Geelong Cats, during the first quarter of the Round 21 match between the Geelong Cats and GWS GIANTS played at GMHBA Stadium on Friday August 6, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a two match sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, High Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a two-match sanction. The player can accept a two-match sanction with an early plea.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Is Greene in trouble for this high elbow on Dangerfield? Patrick Dangerfield leaves the field in pain after copping a hit to his throat from Giant Toby Greene

Joel Selwood, Geelong Cats, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Sam Taylor, GWS GIANTS, during the third quarter of the Round 21 match between the Geelong Cats and GWS GIANTS played at GMHBA Stadium on Friday August 6, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $3000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $5000 sanction as a second offence. The player can accept a $3000 sanction with an early plea.