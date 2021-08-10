Taylor Walker ahead of the round 16 clash between Adelaide and Brisbane at Adelaide Oval on July 3, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE chief executive Tim Silvers has conceded "it's too early to guarantee" that Taylor Walker will play again for the Crows.

Walker has taken indefinite leave from the club after he was suspended for six matches and sanctioned $20,000 for making a racial slur about North Adelaide player Robbie Young while attending a SANFL match in July.

The Crows' all-time leading goalkicker and former captain released a video apology sitting alongside Young on Monday night.

Despite holding a contract for 2022, Walker appears no certainty to fulfil it.

"We haven't distanced ourselves from Taylor, we've distanced ourselves from the comments. Racism has no part in our club, the AFL industry and the community," Silvers told radio station SENSA on Tuesday.

"We need to work with him and with our extended playing group and he is contracted for next year, but we need to understand how that looks, how he can reintegrate back into the group for next year.

"It's too early to guarantee that (he plays for the club again) but he is contracted, and we've got to work through (that with) a number of different people.

"Culture of our footy club is first and foremost and we need to get that right and then look at reintegrating Taylor back into the club when the time is right."

Silvers also defended the decision for Walker to release a filmed apology rather than front the media.

Robbie Young reaches out to Taylor Walker during Walker's video apology for making a racist comment. Picture: Screenshot

"We were in discussions around when he would front the media and what his apology would look like because he was committed to making the apology, however, his mental health and wellbeing, we need to focus on that and support him through that and he just wasn't quite ready," Silvers said.

"He's going to now take some time off with his family, hopefully be able to reset and on his return potentially I think he will front the media then."

Walker has been suspended for the remainder of the 2021 season and the opening three matches of 2022.