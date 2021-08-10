Trent Cotchin and Phil Davis hold the premiership cup at the 2019 Grand Final Parade. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE will be no Grand Final parade and 'Footy Festival' ahead of this year's premiership decider after the AFL cancelled the events due to COVID-19 uncertainty.

The League had assessed other options for the famous parade, which has a history of running through the streets of Melbourne featuring the competing Grand Final sides, including an event at Marvel Stadium.

However it has been unable to settle on an option with the challenges that come with the pandemic, as Victoria currently battles through its sixth COVID-19 lockdown.

The AFL's general manager of customer and commercial Kylie Rogers said it had looked at alternatives for the parade and Footy Festival, which has been staged at Yarra Park in years prior to 2020.

Fans line the street for the 2019 Grand Final Parade. Picture: AFL Photos

"We are really saddened that we are unable to deliver footy fans two of our annual lead up events to the Grand Final," Rogers said.

"We have explored every avenue, but anything that involves a parade is difficult to deliver under the current challenges that are associated with the pandemic in the community.

"Our priority throughout the last 18 months has always been the health and wellbeing of the community and remains our number one priority.

"On behalf of the AFL I would like to thank the Victorian State Government, the City of Melbourne, our corporate partners, clubs and most importantly our incredible members and footy fans for their understanding."

The Grand Final parade was not a feature of last year's decider in Brisbane after the game was shifted to the Gabba due to Victoria's COVID-19 outbreak. There was a mini 'Footy Festival' held in the days leading up to the game in the city.

An Auskick clinic as part of the Grand Final Footy Festival in Brisbane, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Rogers said the historic Grand Final parade would be back next year.

"The AFL is absolutely committed to bringing the traditional Grand Final parade back to the City of Melbourne in 2022 and beyond," she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the AFL confirmed the Australian Football Hall of Fame induction would be held as a TV event on Tuesday, August 24.