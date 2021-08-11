AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The coach who creates an 'us against them' mentality that galvanises his team

- Friday night's game is just huge

- Why Essendon is the team that can do the most damage during finals

- Is Carlton's board panicking? It wouldn’t be the first time a club's blinked because of outside influences

In this episode ...

0:40 – Damien Hardwick and Jonathan Brown's war of words

4:47 – The 'us against them' mentality that Richmond players love

7:11 – Can GWS back up their fantastic win over Geelong tomorrow night?

10:19 – Essendon may do some damage if it makes finals

12:19 – Why it's not too early for the Bombers

14:09 – Carlton's board meeting tonight

15:07 – AFLW expansion, why it must happen