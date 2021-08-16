Geelong's Joel Selwood is tackled by Melbourne's Max Gawn during round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Western Bulldogs will host Port Adelaide to open the final round of the season as Luke Beveridge's team attempts to save its top-four spot.

The AFL has confirmed the fixture for round 23, with the Bulldogs-Power clash at Marvel Stadium to get things underway on Friday night.

The Bulldogs need to defeat Port otherwise Brisbane can snatch their spot in the top-four, with the Lions favoured to defeat West Coast in a Saturday twilight timeslot at the Gabba.

There will be two must-watch games on Saturday night, albeit for different reasons.

Geelong will welcome Melbourne to GMHBA Stadium in a battle for the minor premiership.

The Demons sit above the second-placed Cats and can finish on top of the ladder for the first time since 1964 if defeat Chris Scott's team.

At Marvel Stadium, Carlton will farewell legendary small forward Eddie Betts as he bows out against GWS in his 350th game.

The St Kilda-Fremantle match is scheduled for Sunday but a venue is yet-to-be-confirmed with Hobart's Blundstone Arena a chance to host the game.

Essendon can seal a finals berth if it defeats rivals Collingwood at the MCG on Sunday.

Friday, August 20

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST (SEVEN)

Saturday, August 21

Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.35pm AEST (FOX)

Sydney v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST (FOX)

Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST (FOX)

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST (SEVEN)

Carlton v GWS Giants at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST (FOX)

Sunday, August 22

St Kilda v Fremantle at TBC, 12.15pm AEST (FOX)

Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST (SEVEN)

Adelaide v North Melbourne at the Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST (FOX)