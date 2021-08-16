The AFL advises of key updates to the fixture for Round 23 of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

Round 23 updates (all times EST):

Western Bulldogs vs. Port Adelaide will take place at Marvel Stadium at 7:50pm on Friday, August 20. The AFL, together with the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide, have agreed to strict travel arrangements and other protocols as approved by the South Australian Government. Port Adelaide will fly-in and fly-out for the match via charter flight.

Sydney Swans vs. Gold Coast SUNS will take place at Marvel Stadium at 1:45pm on Saturday, August 21.

Richmond vs. Hawthorn will take place at the MCG at 1:35pm on Saturday, August 21.

Brisbane Lions vs. West Coast Eagles will take place at The Gabba at 4:35pm on Saturday, August 21.

Geelong Cats vs. Melbourne will take place at GMHBA Stadium at 7:25pm on Saturday, August 21.

Carlton vs. GWS GIANTS will take place at Marvel Stadium at 7:40pm on Saturday, August 21.

St Kilda vs. Fremantle will take place at 12:15pm on Sunday, August 22 with the venue to be confirmed.

Essendon vs. Collingwood will take place at the MCG at 3:20pm on Sunday, August 22.

Adelaide Crows vs. North Melbourne will take place at Adelaide Oval at 4:40pm (4:10pm local) on Sunday, August 22. The AFL, together with the Adelaide Crows and North Melbourne, have agreed to strict travel arrangements and other protocols as approved by the South Australian Government. North Melbourne will fly-in and fly-out for the match on Sunday via charter flight.

AFL Executive General Manager Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld said he was excited about the matches in Round 23.

"We are really looking forward to what is shaping up to be a blockbuster final round of the home-and-away season," Mr Auld said.

"We have witnessed a very even competition so far and it will come down to the wire with a number of teams vying for the last two spots in the eight. The compilation of the eight may not be known until Sunday evening following the match between Essendon and Collingwood which is really exciting for fans across the country.

"Round 23 will also see the top four teams play against each other with the Western Bulldogs hosting Port Adelaide on Friday night and Geelong hosting Melbourne on Saturday night – matches that will determine the minor Premier and who will host the two Qualifying Finals.

"It is a tight race to the finish and while the pandemic will continue to challenge us over the coming weeks, as an industry, we will continue to adapt as we navigate those challenges.

"We will continue to make changes that best manage the current environment, progresses our season and protects the health and safety of those in our game and the wider community.

"As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will work closely with respective State and Territory Governments, all AFL Clubs and other key stakeholders while ensuring the health and safety of the community remains paramount."

The fixture for Week One of the 2021 Toyota AFL Finals Series will be released at the conclusion of Round 23.

Friday, August 20

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST (SEVEN)

Saturday, August 21

Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.35pm AEST (FOX)

Sydney v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST (FOX)

Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST (FOX)

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST (SEVEN)

Carlton v GWS Giants at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST (FOX)

Sunday, August 22

St Kilda v Fremantle at TBC, 12.15pm AEST (FOX)

Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST (SEVEN)

Adelaide v North Melbourne at the Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST (FOX)