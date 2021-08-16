MELBOURNE'S Jake Bowey has received the Round 22 NAB AFL Rising Star nomination in only his third career game for his performance against Adelaide
Bowey is Melbourne's fourth rising star nominee this season, with Trent Rivers, Luke Jackson and James Jordon also picking up nominations in 2021.
Melbourne's first draft pick in the 2020 draft, 175cm tall Bowey picked up 18 disposals and six marks against the Crows on Sunday.
A Sandringham Dragons product, Bowey is full of outside dash and slots in nicely alongside the Demons' impressive midfielders.
The son of former Saint Brett, Bowey debuted in round 20, and has been a part of three successive Melbourne victories as the Dees continue their quest towards the Premiership.