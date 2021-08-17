WILLIE Rioli is set to return this weekend with his two-year drug suspension ending at midnight on Friday, August 20.

The West Coast match committee will now make a decision on where and when Rioli resumes his career, a decision that will likely be made in the next 48 hours.

Rioli was provisionally suspended by the AFL Anti-Doping Tribunal on the eve of the 2019 first semi-final against Geelong and handed a two-year ban.

"It has been a long journey back, but I’m grateful for it," Rioli said. "It was mentally challenging; luckily enough I had great family support back home that helped pass the time. Waiting for the outcome was the hardest part, not knowing what my future was looking like."

