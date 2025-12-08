Brodie McLaughlin suffers a major setback to his bid to earn a lifeline with Hawthorn after breaking his foot at training

Brodie McLaughlin kicks at goal during the 2025 VFL Round 14 match between Williamstown and Sandringham at DSV Stadium. Picture: Craig Dooley/AFL Photos

BRODIE McLaughlin's pursuit of a second chance in the AFL has suffered a devastating blow early in his pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) trial with Hawthorn.

The 28-year-old underwent foot surgery on Monday after breaking his foot at the Kennedy Community Centre last Thursday.

Scans revealed a stress fracture in his foot led to the nasty break, which will sideline the key forward for a significant period of time.

Hawthorn invited the former Gold Coast key forward to trial with Sam Mitchell's squad when the SSP opened on November 24.

McLaughlin spent the 2023 season on the rookie list at the Suns after being signed via the SSP, but was delisted without playing a senior game after just one season despite winning the Jim 'Frosty' Miller Medal after kicking 55 goals in the VFL.

Brodie McLaughlin poses after winning the Frosty Miller Medal for leading goalkicker during the 2025 VFL and VFLW Awards. Picture: AFL Photos

The 193cm forward won his second VFL goal kicking award this year after slotting 71.40 for Williamstown in his second season with the Seagulls.

McLaughlin was set to return to suburban football in 2026 before the Hawks offered an audition for another chance to hunt an AFL debut.

Now the Hawks will help him recover from what is set to be a lengthy rehabilitation period.

Former North Melbourne defender Flynn Perez was invited to trial last week after helping Sturt win the SANFL premiership in September.

The 24-year-old played 24 games across four seasons with the Kangaroos before being delisted at the end of 2023.

Flynn Perez in action during North Melbourne's training session at Arden Street Ground on August 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Ex-Fremantle wingman Ethan Stanley is also auditioning with the AFL squad after returning to Box Hill in 2025 after being delisted following 18 months in Perth.

Hawthorn can trial up to four players during the pre-season and have two spots to fill on the rookie list.