TASMANIA will host its 12th AFL game this season, with this Sunday's clash between St Kilda and Fremantle locked in for Hobart's Blundstone Arena.

The match, which will go ahead at 12.15pm AEST, is the last piece in the final-round puzzle after the eight other venues were confirmed on Monday.

Tenth-placed Fremantle needs a win and other results to go its way to clinch a top-eight berth.

Spectators will be required to wear masks and the crowd will be capped under the island state's COVID-19 protocols, Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein announced on Tuesday.

Tasmania's virtual virus-free status this year has resulted in the state hosting extra matches on top of their usual contract with Hawthorn and North Melbourne that provides eight games.

Traditional rivals Essendon and Hawthorn played in front of a sellout crowd in Launceston in June after the fixture was shifted from Melbourne.

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan hasn't ruled out playing finals matches in Tasmania in light of pandemic restrictions and lockdowns in mainland states.

Round 23 begins on Friday night with the Western Bulldogs meeting Port Adelaide at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium from 7.50pm (AEST).

Friday, August 20

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST (SEVEN)

Saturday, August 21

Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.35pm AEST (FOX)

Sydney v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST (FOX)

Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST (FOX)

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST (SEVEN)

Carlton v GWS Giants at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST (FOX)

Sunday, August 22

St Kilda v Fremantle at Blundstone Arena, 12.15pm AEST (FOX)

Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST (SEVEN)

Adelaide v North Melbourne at the Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST (FOX)