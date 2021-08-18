GOLD Coast vice-captain Sam Collins has extended his contract with the Suns until the end of 2025.

Collins, in his third season with the club, was already contracted until 2022 and has added an additional three years.

Since being taken by the Suns as a state-league assistance player in 2018 Collins has made the full-back position his own, winning last year’s Club Champion and having another fine season in 2021.

The 27-year-old said he loved the club and wanted to be a part of moving it towards success.

"I really believe in what we’re building here and I couldn't see myself being anywhere else to be honest," Collins said.

Sam Collins outmarks Oscar Allen in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The 'Sergeant' as he's known to teammates, has played 44 games in his three years to date, after previously playing 14 across two years at Fremantle before being delisted in 2017.

"I'm really excited for the next four years and how much influence I can have on the group, to make sure we’re a really respected and competitive team throughout the competition," he said.

"I want to help build this club to be a finals team."