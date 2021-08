Shaun Burgoyne is chaired off after his 400th game. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN champion Shaun Burgoyne will play his 407th and final AFL game against Richmond on Saturday.

The 38-year-old informed his Hawks teammates of the decision to retire on Thursday.

In July against former club Port Adelaide, 'Silk’ became just the fifth player in VFL/AFL history to reach the 400-game milestone.

Burgoyne was part of Hawthorn's historic premiership three-peat (2013-2015) and also tasted the ultimate success in Port's first AFL flag in 2004.

More to come