ST KILDA has parted ways with assistant coaches Aaron Hamill and Adam Skrobalak and high-performance boss Matt Hornsby in the wake of its failed 2021 campaign.

The fallout from the Saints' 10th-place finish started on Monday after they fell short of replicating last year's breakout season which included an elimination finals win.

Hamill, who captained St Kilda in 2003 during an 11-year career at Carlton and the Saints, departs after 10 seasons on the club's coaching panel including the last two as backline coach.

He returned to the club ahead of 2012 in a development coaching role before taking charge of the forward line (2014-17), the club's VFL affiliate Sandringham (2018-19) and then the defence.

Skrobalak this year coached the Saints' forward line after leading the midfield on the run to finals in 2020.

A champion footballer at local level, Skrobalak previously coached county football clubs and in the TAC Cup before joining the Saints in 2015. He worked in ruck coaching and development to start his time with the Saints and coached VFL club Frankston in 2018 while still part-time at AFL level.

Hornsby departs after joining ahead of 2016. He previously worked at Richmond for 13 years from 2001-2013.

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten and high-performance manager Matt Hornsby at Marvel Stadium on May 29, 2021.Picture: AFL Photos

Brendon Lade, who coached the midfield solo this season, remains contracted along with senior coach Brett Ratten for 2022.

The Saints underwent a series of soul-searching meetings at the midway point of the season after a horror 4-6 start to the campaign. They rallied to win four of their next six matches before finishing the season with just two wins from their last six games.

Restricted free agent Jack Billings appears likely to stay with uncertainty around the futures of fellow free agents Seb Ross and Luke Dunstan heading into 2022.