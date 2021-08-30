Essendon's Jake Stringer and the Western Bulldogs' Lewis Young wrestle during the elimination final on August 29, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises the Match Review of Sunday's Elimination Final between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon, during Week One of the 2021 Toyota AFL Finals Series has been completed. Three charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Jake Stringer, Essendon, has been charged with Striking Lewis Young, Western Bulldogs during the third quarter of the Elimination Final between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon, played at UTAS Stadium on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Striking (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $2500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Tensions boil over in fiery quarter Jake Stringer imposes himself in a scuffle after fireworks are sparked between Zach Merrett and Lewis Young

Ryan Gardner, Western Bulldogs, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Aaron Francis, Essendon during the third quarter of the Elimination Final between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon, played at UTAS Stadium on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Zach Merrett, Essendon, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Tom Liberatore, Western Bulldogs during the fourth quarter of the Elimination Final between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon, played at UTAS Stadium on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.