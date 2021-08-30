- TOBY TROUBLE 22 charges, six bans, nearly $30K in fines

GWS SUPERSTAR Toby Greene will learn his finals fate for making contact with an umpire during a rare morning AFL Tribunal hearing.

The dual All-Australian will front the Tribunal at 9am AEST today, charged with making "intentional umpire contact" on whistleblower Matt Stevic during Saturday's thrilling elimination final win against Sydney.

AFL Tribunal cases almost always take place in the evening but the AFL has broken with convention due to GWS' travel arrangements.

The Giants will fly out of Tasmania this afternoon to Perth, where they will then prepare for Friday night's semi-final against Geelong at Optus Stadium.

It is not the first time Greene has been involved in a Tribunal saga during a finals series, with the dynamite forward missing GWS' 2019 preliminary final win over Collingwood for making contact with Brisbane star Lachie Neale's eye region.

His fate at the Tribunal will in part hinge on evidence provided by the experienced Stevic around the nature of their interaction.

AFL rules state "contact with an umpire that is aggressive, forceful, demonstrative or disrespectful will be deemed intentional and the player will be directly referred to the Tribunal".

Greene has a long Tribunal record that includes a $1950 fine eight years ago for reckless umpire contact.