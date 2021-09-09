Lachie Neale celebrates a win during the round 20 clash between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba on July 24, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

LACHIE Neale is staying at Brisbane after re-affirming his commitment to the club on Thursday morning.

After days of speculation surrounding his future, Neale told coach Chris Fagan, football manager Danny Daly and CEO Greg Swann he was excited to see out the next two years of his deal.

"I'm committed and staying at the footy club," Neale said.

"It's been a whirlwind few days and everything's got a little bit out of hand but I'm fully committed to the club."



Neale said he had spoken with wife Jules – who is eight months pregnant with their first child - about the possibility of going back to Perth at "some stage", but that was as far as the discussions had got.

Lachie Neale gets a kiss from wife Julie after winning the 2020 Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

He said the past 18 months had been difficult.

"After sitting down and talking through it with our family, our friends and with the club and with my management team, it became pretty clear after a couple of days this was the best place for us.

"Firstly for my footy and secondly we believe we can get the support network around us we need."

Neale said everything had been blown out of proportion but he had stayed away from social media and was looking forward to returning to the Lions for the 2022 season.

"One of the biggest things is I've got unfinished business here, I want to be holding up a cup in a Lions jersey."