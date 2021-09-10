CHIEF executive Cain Liddle has parted ways with Carlton.

Blues staff were told Friday morning his four-year tenure in the role would end immediately.

It comes three weeks after the club sacked David Teague as coach and continues the mayhem surrounding its off-field operations, which have also seen nine-year director Luke Sayers bring forward his plans to take over as president from Mark LoGiudice.

It is believed Liddle gave Sayers an ultimatum early this week, to "back me or sack me", after it had become obvious that Sayers had made approaches to departing Geelong CEO Brian Cook.

Brian Cook during a Geelong training session at Adelaide Oval in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Liddle had been on the Blues' six-person sub-committee to find Teague's replacement that has already endured a number of setbacks.

The Blues have made countless attempts to lure outgoing Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson to the club, while former Fremantle and St Kilda coach Ross Lyon last week opted out of the process.

Carlton last month appointed four new directors on the same day it sacked Teague. Tim Lincoln, Lahra Carey, Robert Priestley and Greg Williams were named to replace LoGiudice, Jeanne Pratt, Chris Judd and Christopher Townsend in a major makeover of the club's leadership.

Williams, a club great and 1995 premiership hero, is leading the club's search for its new coach that also includes Sayers, Lincoln, head of football Brad Lloyd, director Patty Kinnersly and coaching icon David Parkin.