CARLTON premiership legend David Parkin will help lead the club's search for its next coach, with the triple-premiership great named on the selection panel that will hunt for David Teague's successor.

New football director Greg Williams will be in charge of the selection process, which will also feature Parkin and board members Tim Lincoln and Patty Kinnersly. Football boss Brad Lloyd and CEO Cain Liddle will also be involved.

More to come