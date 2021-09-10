Melbourne's Steven May leaves the ground with an injury during the preliminary final against Geelong on September 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

A RAMPANT performance from Melbourne has been soured by a tinge of concern over star defender Steven May, who was forced out of the side's preliminary final clash with Geelong due to a hamstring injury.

May clutched at his right hamstring after being worked under a contest by Cats spearhead Tom Hawkins in the first quarter, immediately limping from the field before heading to the rooms with club medical staff.

However, he returned to the game after quarter time with heavy strapping to his right hamstring, making it through the majority of the next two terms relatively undeterred by what coach Simon Goodwin described as "tightness".

But a call was soon made to replace May with medical substitute James Jordon, with the alteration coming as the Demons charged into a commanding 78-point lead towards the end of the third quarter.

"Steve's got a bit of a tight hamstring. Clearly, he came back onto the ground for a period of time. We think it might be back-related, he could still move," Goodwin said post-match.

"We'll assess that over the next few days, but we're quietly confident that he'll be okay. It is back-related type of tightness in his hamstring, so we'll have to assess that and see what it looks like over the next few days.

"The game was still in the balance (when he returned). He's an important player to us, he felt like it was okay. They felt like it might have been back-related, so at that point of the game it was worth taking the risk.

"He got a little tighter as the game went on, so we didn't want to take the risk and subbed him out of the game."

It will leave some doubt over May's chances of playing in a Grand Final, should Melbourne progress on Friday night. However, a newly introduced bye for the winning preliminary finalists will give him 15 days to recover.

It could prove another blow for the Demons backline, who lost speedster Jayden Hunt on the cusp of the finals to an ankle injury before lockdown defender Joel Smith injured his hamstring at training last Tuesday.

May has been instrumental in Melbourne's charge to this year's finals series, earning his first Therabody AFL All-Australian blazer after a stellar 2021 campaign working in tandem with Jake Lever.

He missed one game in round five due to a nasty fractured eye socket, before he was a late withdrawal in round 22 because of soreness.

Geelong's Gary Rohan was subbed off with a hamstring injury just before three-quarter time, and was replaced by Shaun Higgins.