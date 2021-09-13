Jack Billings ahead of a St Kilda training session at RSEA Park on January 13, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA'S Jack Billings is the latest star to reject free agency, putting pen to paper on a multi-year contract.

Billings' four-year deal was first reported by AFL.com.au in August, and will tie him to the club until the end of 2025.

St Kilda has also confirmed that much-loved ruckman Paddy Ryder will go on for another year. The 33yo's contract extension, as revealed by Inside Trading earlier this year, will undoubtedly be his last in the AFL.

Billings, the No.3 pick in the 2013 NAB AFL Draft has played 144 games for the Saints and joined their leadership group last season.

(L-R): Ben Lennon, Luke McDonald and Jack Billings at Marvel Stadium in 2013 ahead of the NAB AFL Draft. Picture: Michael Willson

Carlton co-captain Patrick Cripps, Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli, Essendon midfielder Zach Merrett and GWS on-baller Josh Kelly are other big names this year who have shunned free agency.

Ryder, 33, took personal leave from the Saints in March but returned in round seven and played 12 games in 2021.

The All-Australian has played 26 games in two seasons at St Kilda after 170 at Essendon and 73 for Port Adelaide.

Paddy Ryder in his All-Australian blazer at the Palais Theatre in 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're really lucky to have Jack commit long-term to the club," Saints list manager James Gallagher said.

"He's the ultimate professional, always adhering himself and others to really high-standards which is exactly what we need from a young leader like him.

"Jack has the capabilities and dedication to elevate his game to another level and can play a variety of roles for the team.

"Paddy's continued to show his importance despite his age. His ruck work is first-class and we've been fortunate to have him at the club over the past two seasons."