FORMER North Melbourne coach Brad Scott and current Roos football operations head Laura Kane have been appointed to key positions in a heavily restructured AFL football department.

Andrew Dillon, the AFL's interim football department boss since Steve Hocking's departure, has been appointed to the role permanently and will oversee a team comprising Kane, Scott, Kate Hall (head of mental health and wellbeing) and Nicole Livingstone (general manager women's football).

Kane will assume the role of general manager competition management, and Scott general manager football.

AFL chief executive officer Gillon McLachlan said officially adding the football role to Dillon's portfolio, which also includes the legal and integrity departments, was the right call for the organisation.

"The last few months have continued to be incredibly challenging for our competition, both on field and off field, and Andrew has led the football department team brilliantly as we have navigated through these unprecedented circumstances," McLachlan said.

"Andrew’s experience, expertise, and resilience, along with his industry relationships, paired with the other key appointments is a dynamic mix and he is best placed to lead this newly formed and diverse football operations team and spread the load in what has become an increasingly bigger role."

AFL general counsel Andrew Dillon at the 2019 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

After playing in two premierships for Brisbane Lions, Scott coached North Melbourne for 10 seasons until mid-2019. Since 2020, he has been head of AFL Victoria. It is believed he was recently sounded out by Collingwood and Carlton as those clubs sought new coaches.

His new portfolio will include umpiring, talent pathways, game analysis, the match review office, and the competition committee.

For the past six seasons, Kane has held key executive football department positions at North Melbourne, and COVID-19 management, football operations and competition management (of the AFL, AFLW, VFL and VFLW) will be among her roles for the AFL.

North Melbourne football operations manager Laura Kane. Picture: nmfc.com.au

"Laura’s football and management experience throughout her time at North Melbourne has been second to none. She has been an integral part of both the AFL and AFLW programs at the club, including leading the establishment of North Melbourne’s AFLW, VFL and VFLW teams and programs," McLachlan said.

"As a member of both the AFL and AFLW competition committees and our GenW Women’s Talent Program, we are very fortunate to welcome Laura to the team.

"Brad’s transition from coaching to administrator over the last 18 months has impressed everyone he has worked with, both within our organisation, across the 18 clubs and within community football in Victoria.

"Brad has firsthand experience in dealing with all aspects of AFL football, from coming through our talent pathway program, to premiership player, assistant coach, senior coach and most recently as an AFL administrator, and his leadership and resilience throughout is what has set him apart.

“We congratulate both Brad and Laura on their new roles and we know they will add great value and leadership to our football operations department and as members of our senior leadership team across the broader organisation."