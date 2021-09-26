IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards unpack a massive weekend and join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Remarkable close to the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season
- The Grand Final was an 'incredible spectacle'
- Petracca is the type of player that was just made to shine in a Grand Final
- The unheralded Demon who had the best quarter in his entire life
- There's going to be plenty of changes made to clubs during this year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period
- There’s a decision still to be made about whether this West Coast champ goes on
In this episode ...
0:24 – A special night in Perth
3:27 – Superstar Christian Petracca
7:37 – The player who the Dees' inner-sanctum almost rated best on ground
9:37 – Max Gawn's leadership
10:09 – Clayton Oliver's special tag
11:51 – Steven May's journey
13:54 – Ben Brown's 'up-and-down season'
15:33 – The astonishing turnaround after the Dogs led by 19 points
17:10 – The Bulldogs' ruck stocks
18:54 – Can the Dees turn one premiership into several?
20:54 – Night Grand Final v day Grand Final?
23:16 – Will a champion goalkicker hang up the boots?