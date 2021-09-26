AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards unpack a massive weekend and join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Remarkable close to the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

- The Grand Final was an 'incredible spectacle'

- Petracca is the type of player that was just made to shine in a Grand Final

- The unheralded Demon who had the best quarter in his entire life

- There's going to be plenty of changes made to clubs during this year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period

- There’s a decision still to be made about whether this West Coast champ goes on

In this episode ...

0:24 – A special night in Perth

3:27 – Superstar Christian Petracca

7:37 – The player who the Dees' inner-sanctum almost rated best on ground

9:37 – Max Gawn's leadership

10:09 – Clayton Oliver's special tag

11:51 – Steven May's journey

13:54 – Ben Brown's 'up-and-down season'

15:33 – The astonishing turnaround after the Dogs led by 19 points

17:10 – The Bulldogs' ruck stocks

18:54 – Can the Dees turn one premiership into several?

20:54 – Night Grand Final v day Grand Final?

23:16 – Will a champion goalkicker hang up the boots?