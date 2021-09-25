Jack Macrae and his Bulldogs teammates after losing the 2021 Grand Final to Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs' "arduous" journey to the Toyota AFL Grand Final saw them blown off Optus Stadium by a rampant Melbourne outfit.

After winning finals in Launceston, Brisbane and Adelaide, a second premiership in six seasons proved one step too far.

MATCH REPORT Demons finally exorcise 57 years of pain

The final margin was a whopping 74 points, which will be forever remarkable to everyone who watched Saturday night's historic decider in Perth.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs The Demons and Bulldogs clash in the Grand Final

Inspirational captain Marcus Bontempelli put the Bulldogs 19 points ahead 13 minutes into the third quarter, before the Demons swept them away in irresistible fashion.

Melbourne then kicked 16 of the next 17 goals to race away to its first premiership in 57 years.

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge was left stunned by the dramatic turnaround.

"You've got to give Melbourne credit," Beveridge said.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Bevo: 'In the blink of an eye, the game is gone' Luke Beveridge gave full credit to the Demons after conceding his side 'couldn't stem' their third-quarter 'tide'

"To think we were 19 points up during that third quarter and for the scoreline to end up as it was, was a considerable show of power and strength out of the middle.

"We couldn't stem the tide, we couldn't get a clearance and get it into our half.

"It happened so quickly, and in the blink of an eye, the game is almost gone, so all we can do is credit them.

10 TALKING POINTS Dee-structive third quarter, was Max robbed?

"Has our journey been too taxing, has it taken it out of us? I'm not too sure.

"There's no doubt it's been arduous, we've had some challenges, but I couldn't be more grateful for what our players have been able to do to get us to this stage.

"As good as Melbourne were, it would've been nice, if you're going to go down go down, in a bit of a tighter tussle."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Bont turns beast with two inspiring efforts Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli rises to the occasion with two massive marks and goals in the second-quarter

The Bulldogs sat inside the top-four for most of the season but had to fight their way to the Grand Final from fifth after losing their last three games of the home and away season.

Their sudden-death finals wins, particularly the semi-final thriller against Brisbane and the smashing of Port Adelaide a week later, were iconic victories for a club that has won just two premierships.

BRILLIANT BONT, WHERE’S WEIGHTMAN Every Dog rated out of 10

Beveridge is determined to get the Bulldogs back to another Grand Final and was already thinking about that in his post-match speech to the players.

"I largely just expressed my gratitude for what our players have been able to do," he said.