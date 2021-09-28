Will Brodie in action against Brisbane in round 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast is looking for a new home for Will Brodie and will also let Darcy Macpherson leave as it manages a bulging playing list.

Inside midfielder Brodie has been starved of opportunities since joining the Suns as pick No.9 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft and has only played 25 matches in five seasons.

Small forward Macpherson has played 62 matches since being drafted as a rookie in 2015 and finished third in the 2019 best and fairest award but fell out of favour this season.

"Will is going into his sixth year next year, he quite rightly wants to explore his options elsewhere," Craig Cameron, Suns general manager of player talent and strategy, told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"We're happy to facilitate that if we can find something for him. We'll work through that through the Trade Period.

"[Macpherson] hasn't been quite as vehement in talking to us around wanting to find another home. If he did and we found something that worked for us then we'd look at that."

Darcy Macpherson in action against Carlton in round 21, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Cameron added that the Suns expect to only use the minimum three draft picks this year, and might reduce that to two selections if they upgrade a rookie.

With the number of players delisted likely to be kept to a minimum the Suns will have to move players out if they are to add experienced talent such as former St Kilda midfielder Luke Dunstan.

"Luke is a good player, he played some good games this season, so we'd be crazy not to look at a player of his talent if he's available on a rookie list,” Cameron said.

"It just depends what happens through the Trade Period as to how many rookie selections we'll actually have.”