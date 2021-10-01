DEFENDER Jake Kelly is now officially an Essendon player, crossing from Adelaide as an unrestricted free agent.

As previously reported by AFL.com.au, Kelly was weighing up offers from Essendon and North Melbourne before landing on the Bombers on a three-year deal.

TRADE TRACKER Every deal as it happens

Adelaide has been given a third-round pick (currently No.42) as compensation.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Jake Kelly Jake Kelly joins Essendon after 110 games with Adelaide

The 26-year-old was originally drafted by the Crows with pick No.40 in the 2014 NAB AFL Rookie Draft and has played 110 games, including 24 in Adelaide's run to the 2017 Toyota Grand Final, and 20 matches this year.

LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-8pm AEST WEEKDAYS

"We’re excited to welcome Jake Kelly to the Essendon Football Club," Dons list manager Adrian Dodoro said.

"We know Jake brings important experience and will work really well alongside the likes of Jordan Ridley, Nick Hind, Jayden Laverde, Mason Redman and Dyson Heppell in our new-look backline. He is a seamless fit with his ability to play on dangerous small to medium forwards, so we’re really pleased Jake has chosen to come to Essendon.

"In our discussions with Jake, he is very excited and motivated by the direction the club is headed, and we look forward to seeing what he can contribute to our emerging playing group in years to come."