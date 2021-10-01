MABIOR Chol has joined Gold Coast on a four-year deal after the Suns finalised paperwork to acquire the unrestricted free agent on Friday.

Chol played 32 games over six seasons for Richmond and has headed north with the hope of more opportunity.

In a boost for the Tigers, the club was given an end-of-second round pick as compensation (currently No.38).

The AFL's formula has consistently pointed to the age of the player being a key ingredient. It's important to note that Chol is the youngest free agent who has ever moved. 24yo after six years in AFL - qualified as an unrestricted FA given he was delisted previously in his career — Mitch Cleary (@cleary_mitch) October 1, 2021

The 24-year-old has shown glimpses of his huge potential in his time as a Tiger, but caught behind star duo Jack Riewoldt and Tom Lynch has been starved for regular opportunities.

Chol broke out with a career-best four goals against Brisbane last season to showcase his strong-marking, athletic package of skills.

He was initially taken by Richmond with the 30th pick in the 2016 NAB AFL Rookie Draft and made his debut in round 20 of that season.

Chol was delisted following the 2018 season – hence why he is an unrestricted free agent – before being immediately re-rookied.

He is expected to play as a marking forward at Gold Coast alongside Ben King and Sam Day and also provide ruck support behind co-captain Jarrod Witts.

"Gold Coast was the club that I wanted to go to and to be able to go there now and be a Suns player is exciting," Chol said.

"The Suns have a really young list and I think that is the most exciting thing and a lot of good players too.

"I’m just really grateful that the club has shown a lot of interest in me and I’m the player for them, hopefully I can pay them back for all the respect and trust they’ve shown me to go after me."