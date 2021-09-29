GREATER Western Sydney has given permission for forward Jeremy Finlayson to explore trade options with any club in the competition as he looks for more family support following the birth of his first child.

Finlayson recently had a meeting with Port Adelaide, but Giants football manager Jason McCartney told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio the 25-year-old had not been limited to South Australia.

"It's just a lack of family support in and around Sydney, we gave him permission to explore," McCartney said.

"He's very happy at the club, just has some concern for support around their young family now.

"I know his partner Kelly is from Port Lincoln initially, but she's lived in Melbourne as well, and Jeremy's parents now live in Brisbane, so it was a pretty open book."

McCartney said no club had "signalled their intentions" and he didn't think much would happen.

Finlayson has played 66 games for the Giants and is contracted until the end of 2023.

Jeremy Finlayson tells his Greater Western Sydney teammate he was on during the round 13 draw with North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena on June 13, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

McCartney also said it was unlikely they would trade pick No.2 in this year's NAB AFL Draft, acquired in a deal with Collingwood last year.

"There's a couple of clubs not too far away from us, inside that top five, that haven't really asked the question but have sounded us out a bit.



"We'd be loath to be moving back too far. It would have to be something very very very appealing to move back from pick two."