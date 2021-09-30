Geelong's Tom Stewart in action against North Melbourne in R5, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

TRIPLE All-Australian Tom Stewart has held off a late challenge to add a Carji Greeves Medal to his increasing haul of accolades.

Not even a season-ending foot injury, which cost Stewart the final five games, could stop the 28-year-old claiming his maiden best and fairest honour on Thursday night.

Emerging defender Jack Henry (212 votes) mounted a late rush but was unable to edge past Stewart (214).

The win capped a super campaign for Stewart, averaging a career-high 24 disposals en route to his third Therabody AFL All-Australian blazer in just his fifth season.

Incredibly, Henry was overlooked for selection in round one before taking on, and beating, some of the competition's best key forwards in a breakout year in defence. The local product's rise from an eighth-placed finish last year also saw him also rewarded with a new contract to 2024.

Spearhead Tom Hawkins, who claimed his fourth All-Australian blazer this season, finished third (189 votes), while leading the Cats goalkicking for the 10th consecutive year. He also received the Tom Harley Award for best clubman.

Geelong's Tom Hawkins celebrates a goal with Gryan Miers in the 2021 semi-final win over GWS. Picture: AFL Photos

Recruit Isaac Smith (187) finished fourth ahead of last year's winner Cameron Guthrie (182). Dual winner Mark Blicavs finished sixth ahead of skipper Joel Selwood, while Brad Close and Brandan Parfitt earned top-10 honours for the first time in their careers.

The Cats played 25 games this year with each player's top 24 games counting towards the Carji Greeves Medal. For those who played every match, their lowest polling match was eliminated.

After each match, coaches allocate votes ranging from 0-15 for every player.

Draftee Max Holmes was named Best Young Player after 12 games in his debut season, while Esava Ratugolea was announced as the Cater Family Community Champion Award recipient for his work in the community inclusion space.

Ruckman Darcy Fort was named the VFL best and fairest ahead of Oscar Brownless and Charlie Constable.

Geelong's Jack Henry takes a mark during round seven, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CARJI GREEVES MEDAL TOP 10

1. Tom Stewart (214 votes)

2. Jack Henry (212)

3. Tom Hawkins (189)

4. Isaac Smith (187)

5. Cameron Guthrie (182)

6. Mark Blicavs (156)

7. Brad Close (155)

8. Joel Selwood (147)

9. Jed Bews (143)

10. Brandan Parfitt (140)