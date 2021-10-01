JACK Crisp has won his first E.W. Copeland Trophy after being named Collingwood's 2021 club champion on Friday night

Crisp made the most of a move further up the ground this season to poll 90 votes and top the count for the first time after finishing third in the past two years.

Defender Brayden Maynard (70 votes) was second while Scott Pendlebury (67 votes) finished in third-place despite missing the final four matches. The Pies' captain has now finished in the top-three of the Copeland Trophy in 13 of the last 16 seasons.

The 27-year-old Crisp polled in 17 of his 22 matches and enjoyed a career-best season for disposals (ave 27), contested ball (9.1) and rebounds (3.8).

Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury in action against Richmond in round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Crisp has played 163 consecutive games, the most for any active player in the League.

Rounding out the top five were forwards Jordan De Goey (66) and Steele Sidebottom (59).

Darcy Moore was an early challenger for the award after polling in nine of the 13 matches he played before a knee injury ended his season. The intercepting defender held on to finish seventh.

Jordan Roughead was awarded the Darren Millane Perpetual Memorial Trophy for best clubman while Sidebottom claimed the Gavin Brown award for his intense pressure.

Oliver Henry earned the Harry Collier Trophy as the club's best first-year player after lining up in 10 matches and kicking seven goals.

Collingwood's Oliver Henry celebrates his first AFL goal during round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Joseph Wren Trophy was awarded to Lachie Tardrew as the best VFL player, while Tom Wilson received the Jack Hellier award for best VFL clubman.

The E.W. Copeland Trophy is decided by five members of the coaching panel each awarding up to 22 votes for each game (there is no minimum). Coaches vote each round and award players one vote if they played their role, two votes for a more significant contribution, and three votes for high-end games. The player then gets an average score for each game.

2021 E.W. Copeland Trophy

1. Jack Crisp (90 votes)

2. Brayden Maynard (70)

3. Scott Pendlebury (67)

4. Jordan De Goey (66)

5. Steele Sidebottom (59)

6. Brodie Grundy (57)

7. Darcy Moore (54)

=8. Isaac Quaynor (52)

=8. Jordan Roughead (52)

9. Chris Mayne (48)