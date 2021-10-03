COLLINGWOOD and Gold Coast are poised for a significant pick swap that will help the Magpies secure draft points to cover a bid for father-son Nick Daicos.

AFL.com.au understands the Pies are set to land the Suns' picks 22, 46 and 58 in a trade for future selections in the second and third rounds.

It would give Collingwood a much stronger hand to not only cover the points for an expected top-three bid for gun midfielder Daicos but also more capital to land trade targets Nathan Kreuger from Geelong and Patrick Lipinski from the Western Bulldogs.

LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-8pm AEDT WEEKDAYS

The Suns are willing to part with the picks this year and load up for next year's draft given their tight list and the unlikelihood of them using the selections at this year's intake.

Pick No.22 would become Collingwood's first pick at this year's draft, with the Pies currently holding a hand of 36, 41, 43 and 48.

Daicos enjoyed a stunning season with the Oakleigh Chargers and Vic Metro, averaging 36 disposals and two goals at NAB League level and kicking two goals from 41 disposals in his one Vic Metro performance.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Nick Daicos highlights: Son-of-a-gun Magpie dazzles with sublime skills Watch the highlights of 2021 NAB AFL Draft prospect Nick Daicos

He has signed a four-year deal with the Magpies and officially nominated as a father-son there, with Collingwood committed to matching any bid for him.

Gold Coast is also in discussions about a deal with North Melbourne that would see the Roos pick up selection No.19 and Darcy Macpherson while also absorbing the small forward's salary, as reported by AFL.com.au last week.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

But that deal still has some way to progress before being worked through, with the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period opening officially on Monday and running through to next Wednesday night.

Hawthorn had also been interested in the salary dump move involving Macpherson, with the Hawks' offer including a bid to claim the Suns' pick No.3 as part of the swap.