Jason Horne-Francis in action for South Adelaide in the SANFL. Picture: Nick Hook photography

THE CURRENT coach of Jason Horne-Francis has lauded the likely No.1 NAB AFL Draft pick's competitive nature and compared him to Brownlow medalists Nat Fyfe and Patrick Dangerfield.

Horne-Francis is almost certain to be picked up wooden spooner North Melbourne in the national draft later this year.

The explosive midfielder, who can push forward and kick goals, has spent the past two years playing in the SANFL seniors with South Adelaide.

LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-8pm AEDT WEEKDAYS

Panthers coach Jarrad Wright cannot speak highly enough of Horne-Francis.

"He's just a super competitor," Wright told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WATCH: Jason Horne-Francis shows why he could be the top pick Exciting prospect Jason Horne-Francis displays why he could be one of the first players picked up in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft off the back of his brilliant form

"We debuted him at league level about three weeks after his 17th birthday last year and he's played every game since, including two finals campaigns.

"He's a pretty well-rounded individual ... but as soon as he crosses that line he's just a super competitor and really aggressive.

"He's taken it all on his stride; there's been no level of arrogance or him taking his foot off the pedal."

CAL TWOMEY'S SEPTEMBER FORM GUIDE Best draft prospects ranked

South Adelaide was knocked out in the preliminary final this year but Horne-Francis produced in a losing side.

The 18-year-old collected 24 possessions, 11 clearances and booted 3.3 in a tantalising display for the Kangaroos.

Horne-Francis has also had the experience of playing alongside former Carlton and Adelaide midfielder Bryce Gibbs - who was taken at pick one by the Blues in the 2006 draft - at South Adelaide.

Jason Horne-Francis plays like... ?



South Adelaide coach Jarrad Wright sheds some light on the highly rated draftee's attributes on Continental Tyres AFL @traderadio. pic.twitter.com/4ofKFpbEon — AFL.com.au (@AFLcomau) October 5, 2021

Wright said Horne-Francis has modelled his game on Fremantle superstar Fyfe but he can also see similarities with Geelong dynamo Dangerfield.

"(Horne-Francis) likes to simulate his game probably around the Nat Fyfe type, the really strong, big-bodied mid," Wright said.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

"I certainly see the likes of that.

"The way he pressures and hunts the footy and tackles is probably more around a Dangerfield type with his burst of speed to come out of congestion, he's quite powerful and strong."