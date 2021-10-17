MELBOURNE'S first taste of Grand Final glory in 57 years was all the sweeter for starting with three thrilling quarters and ending with a stunning streak of goals.

In a rollercoaster contest the Western Bulldogs looked on track to claim a second premiership in five years until the Demons fought back then pulled away to a 74-point triumph.

Re-live all the action and memorable moments with quarter-by-quarter replays of the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final under lights at Optus Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Melbourne 4.5 (29) led Western Bulldogs 1.2 (8)

The Demons were on the front foot from the start as Jack Viney targeted Jack Macrae at the first stoppage, Christian Petracca kicked the opening goal and Bayley Fritsch added two majors. The Dogs took longer to settle and were punished for some early mistakes, but in the end would have been relieved to trail by only 21 points.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard GF: Demons v Bulldogs Q1 Watch the full replay of the first quarter

SECOND QUARTER

Melbourne 5.9 (39) trailed Western Bulldogs 7.5 (47)

The Dogs seized the momentum as Adam Treloar moved into the midfield and snapped a goal after 43 seconds then booted another three minutes later. Marcus Bontempelli was another key to the turnaround as he gathered nine disposals for the term and converted from two marks inside 50. Max Gawn was sure he had stemmed the bleeding for the Demons until his set shot was ruled a behind.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard GF: Demons v Bulldogs Q2 Watch the full replay of the second quarter

THIRD QUARTER

Melbourne 12.11 (83) led Western Bulldogs 9.5 (59)

If ever a period of play could be defined as the 'premiership quarter' this would be it. Jason Johannisen took a screamer and Bontempelli kicked his third goal to stretch the margin to 19 points halfway through the term, but the Demons then piled on seven goals in 16 extraordinary minutes. Fritsch started the comeback with back-to-back majors but it was the Melbourne midfield led by Petracca that did the damage that ended with three goals in the last minute of play.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard GF: Demons v Bulldogs Q3 Watch the full replay of the third quarter

FOURTH QUARTER

Melbourne 21.14 (140) defeated Western Bulldogs 10.6 (66)

There would be no further twists and turns in this classic Grand Final after Ben Brown and Fritsch all but settled it with goals in the opening three minutes of the final term. It was then party time for the Demons and home time for the Dogs as the eventual premiers slotted seven more majors to claim their first grand old flag since 1964.